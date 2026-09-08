Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown" or the "Company"), announces that it filed, on Saturday September 5, its third quarter financial statements and MD&A that were the reason for a Cease Trade Order (CTO) issued on Friday September 4th for failure to file.

The Company had sought to utilize the quarterly reporting exemption under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933; however, the Company received a Notice of Default on Wednesday September 2 for failure to make filings due August 31. Upon investigation, Railtown found that an incorrect version of a news release that was to have contained language enabling use of the exemption was filed. All attempts by the Company to contact the BCSC to notify them that the default would be shortly rectified were unsuccessful and the CTO was issued Friday afternoon.

Trading in the Company's shares will resume once the BSCS issues the revocation order.

About Railtown

Railtown AI Technologies Inc. helps organizations successfully adopt artificial intelligence through consulting, custom AI application development, intelligent agents, and proprietary software platforms. The Company's Services-Led Commercialization Strategy combines professional services with scalable AI technologies to help customers accelerate AI adoption while creating long-term recurring software revenue. Through its Conductr platform, Railtracks Agent Development Kit, and continued investment in Canada's developer ecosystem, Railtown AI is building the infrastructure that supports the next generation of AI-powered businesses.

For more information, visit

www.railtown.ai

www.railtracks.org

www.railengine.ai

www.conductr.ai

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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/railtown-ai/

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Cory Brandolini"

Cory Brandolini, Chief Executive Officer

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will," "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313326