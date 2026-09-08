Aico by Pacera Achieves SAP-certified for Clean Core with RISE with SAP

London - 08September - Pacera announced today that its product Aico has been certified by SAP for clean core with RISE with SAP. The certification gives organisations running SAP greater confidence in Aico as they modernise and automate their financial close while maintaining the integrity of their SAP environment.

Toby Davidson, Chief Product officer at Pacera, said:

"For organisations running SAP, this certification gives both our existing customers and those considering Aico greater confidence that they can modernise their financial close without compromising their SAP environment. Aico enables finance teams to automate the manual processes that sit around SAP, while maintaining the control, governance and auditability they need. For our customers, that means they can continue to improve and automate how finance operates while protecting the investment they have already made in SAP."

Helping finance teams get more from SAP

Aico enables finance teams to automate and control the processes surrounding the financial close, helping organisations reduce manual effort, improve visibility and strengthen financial controls.

With Aico, customers can:

Automate financial close activities - coordinate tasks, workflows, approvals and dependencies across teams and entities, giving finance leaders real-time visibility of progress.

Automate reconciliations - reduce manual matching and investigation while ensuring exceptions are identified and managed efficiently.

Automate journal processes - create, validate, approve and post journals with greater consistency and control.

Strengthen financial controls - embed approvals, evidence and audit trails directly into everyday processes rather than relying on manual checks.

Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and manual processes - connect finance workflows with SAP data so teams can work with greater accuracy, consistency and transparency.

By combining SAP's ERP capabilities with Aico's financial close automation, organisations can modernise finance processes while keeping their SAP core clean, controlled and easier to evolve.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the integration software for Aico by Pacera is SAP-certified for clean core with RISE with SAP.SAP S/4HANA is the next-generation business suite designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their organizations.

Find out more about Pacera's integration with SAP here.

About Pacera

Pacera is a unified financial operations platform for the Office of the CFO, bringing together financial close, consolidation and FP&A. With Aico, AARO and Mercur, Pacera helps finance teams automate processes, improve control and connect trusted financial data across the organisation. Built on decades of finance expertise and designed to work with existing ERP environments, Pacera enables organisations to operate with greater efficiency, confidence and insight.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

About Accel-KKR:

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $21 billion in cumulative capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in London, Atlanta, Chicago and Mexico City. Visit www.accel-kkr.com to learn more.

Media Contacts:

For All Media Inquiries: Asif Muhammad, Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: +44 7883261508

Email: muhammad.asif@pacera.com

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