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WKN: A14TU4 | ISIN: US5007541064 | Ticker-Symbol: KHNZ
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 12:03
21,400 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 11:38 Uhr
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OMP Asia Conferences to Showcase How Industry Leaders Kraft Heinz, Mars, Medac, And Nestlé Approach AI-Powered Supply Chain Planning At "Decision Velocity"

Events also feature acclaimed keynote speakers Andrea Iorio, author of "Between You and AI" and former Chief Digital Officer at L'Oréal, and Junjun Gao, a leading voice on supply chain digital transformation in China.

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / OMP, a leading provider of supply chain planning solutions, returns to Asia with two OMP Conferences: Singapore on October 15 and Shanghai on October 20, 2026. Under the theme "Decision velocity," the events bring together supply chain leaders, practitioners, and technology experts to explore how AI-enabled planning helps organizations turn insights into action, respond faster to disruption, and advance toward autonomous planning.

The program features customer sessions in Singapore with Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, and Medac, in partnership with PwC, and in Shanghai with Dow and Mars. They will share how they are advancing supply chain planning, strengthening capabilities, and using AI and data to make faster, better decisions with OMP's Unison Planning.

"Dow, Kraft Heinz, Mars, Medac, and Nestlé, are demonstrating how end-to-end connected planning can accelerate decision velocity and unlock tangible business value across Asia," said Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial and Markets Officer at OMP. "Success demands discipline, alignment, and fusion teams that unite supply chain, IT, and data science to transform AI capabilities into sustained operational excellence."

Keynotes on AI and leadership

The Singapore conference features a keynote from Andrea Iorio, author of Between You and AI and former Chief Digital Officer at L'Oréal, on the "human-centric" leadership skills required to navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In Shanghai, Junjun Gao, a leading voice on supply chain digital transformation in China, will join a fireside chat on how organizations at earlier stages of planning maturity can advance toward AI-powered planning. Drawing on real-world examples, Gao will highlight practical starting points, from demand and inventory planning to building the end-to-end supply chain data model and capabilities needed for success.

Live demonstrations of OMP's latest AI innovations

Alongside the customer sessions, attendees will experience live demonstrations of what's new in the Unison Planning platform:

  • Always-on agents - touchless supply chain success driven by UnisonIQ, OMP's AI orchestrator, enabling autonomous planning with full transparency

  • Explainable AI with Unison Companion - driving trust, improving adoption, and building confidence in solver results

  • Decision-centric planning - unlock strategic advantage by breaking down silos, bridging planning levels, and driving outcomes that matter

  • The next generation of demand and supply planning - smart, scalable capabilities that transform the user experience with an intuitive interface and built-in collaboration

Breakout sessions and networking roundtables round out both events, bringing OMP's vision of real expertise, real solutions, and real results to two of Asia's most important supply chain communities.

Registration is now open for customers, prospects, and partners.

Visit the Singapore event website

Visit the Shanghai event website

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning.

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP
+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/omp-asia-conferences-to-showcase-how-industry-leaders-kraft-heinz-1208008

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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