Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek gold-antimony project (the "Auld Creek Project") in Reefton, New Zealand.

RUA GOLD's exploration team has completed 19,600m of drilling, primarily focused on improving the confidence of Mineral Resource and provide detailed data for the geotechnical, hydrological and metallurgical studies supporting the pre-feasibility study ("PFS") required for the Company's Fast-Track Approvals Mining Application. Following the July 2026 announcement1 that the Auld Creek Project had been accepted as a listed project under New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals regime, the Company remains on track to execute on its strategy and submit its substantive application in October 2026 and publish the PFS in December 2026.

Highlights:

Four drill rigs continue testing the growing resource, which remains open in all directions.

RUA GOLD's exploration team has completed 19,600m of resource drilling, exceeding its 19,000m target.

Highlighted assay results from drilling at Auld Creek include: ACDDH086: 2.7m @ 23.2 g/t AuEq 2 (15.4 g/t Au & 3.6% Sb) from 249m ACDDH103: 7.0m @ 9.9 g/t AuEq 2 (5.7 g/t Au & 2.0% Sb) from 133m ACDDH104: 32.0m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq 2 (2.1 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb) from 332m ACDDH106: 11.3m @ 5.7 g/t Au (incl 0.8m @ 17.65g/t Au) from 159m ACDDH107: 1.9m @ 22.7 g/t AuEq 2 (10.1 g/t Au & 5.8% Sb) from 249.55m ACDDH108: 11.3m @ 6.11 g/t Au from 256m ACDDH111: 4.5m @ 12.6 g/t AuEq 2 (5.8 g/t Au & 3.1% Sb) from 138m ACDDH112: 2.9m @ 38.8 g/t AuEq 2 (9.3 g/t Au & 13.7% Sb) from 226m ACDDH119: 0.6m @ 136.2 g/t AuEq 2 (82.9 g/t Au & 24.8% Sb) from 237.6m

Ultra-detailed geological and structural studies have significantly improved the Company's understanding of the orientation of high-grade mineralized shoots, contributing to a high drill-targeting success rate and improved intercept grades.

Localised mineralized zones exceeding 20m in width support the potential scale and continuity of the resource. Drilling has also returned exceptionally high individual grades and the first observations of visible gold at the Auld Creek Project.

Assay results from a further 18 drill holes are pending and will contribute to the updated Mineral Resource estimate anticipated in Q4 2026.

The Company remains on track to submit its substantive application under New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals regime in October 2026.

Robert Eckford, Chief Executive Officer of RUA GOLD, commented: "These exceptional exploration results are informing the mine plan and reinforcing the significant development potential of the Auld Creek Project. The deposit continues to exceed our expectations and remains open in all directions. Our improved understanding of the orientation of the high-grade mineralized shoots will be crucial as we advance the next phase of drilling. The occurrence of visible gold is particularly encouraging and suggests that grades may improve with depth."





Figure 1: Highlights from recent Auld Creek drilling

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Table 1: Significant intercepts from recent Auld Creek drilling.

Hole ID From To Interval Au (g/t) Sb Including ACDDH086 249.2 251.95 2.75 15.4 3.60%

ACDDH103 133 140 7 5.66 1.96% 0.85m @ 15g/t Au ACDDH104 332.1 364.1 32 2.11

1.1m @ 1.8% Sb and 1m @ 1.08% Sb (20m apart) ACDDH106 158.6 169.9 11.3 5.67

0.8m @ 17.65g/t Au ACDDH107 249.55 250.7 1.9 10.1 5.88%

ACDDH108 256 267.3 11.3 6.11

1m @ 21.8g/t Au ACDDH111 138 142.5 4.5 5.84 3.14% 2m @ 9.87g/t Au and 2.5m @ 5.45% Sb ACDDH112 226 228.85 2.85 9.29 13.71% 0.5m @ 40.5g/t Au ACDDH119 237.6 238.15 0.6 82.9 24.80%



AULD CREEK EXPLORATION UPDATE

Recent drilling continues to demonstrate the potential to expand the Auld Creek gold-antimony resource, which extends over 1,000m in length and to a depth of more than over 500m. Following completion of the planned 19,600m drill program, and encouraged by the exceptional results received to date, the Company will continue drilling with four rigs during the fourth quarter of 2026 to test the deposit along strike and at depth.

Drill targeting was guided by detailed structural mapping used to interpret the orientation and plunge of the prospective high-grade mineralized shoots. Stereonet plotting of the dips and strikes within the main Fraternal Fault zone indicates an overall orientation of 186°/84°W. The analysis also indicates that the shears and breccias intersecting the Fraternal Fault are orientated at 354° with a moderate plunge.

Drilling based on these structural guides have demonstrated strong continuity of mineralization along the interpreted orientations and a high success rate in testing planned targets.





Figure 2: Shoot orientations on Fraternal, Auld Creek

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Two features of the recent drilling program are particularly notable:

Certain mineralized shoots demonstrate increasing gold and antimony grades, including intervals where visible gold has been observed (Zone 1 - Figure 2). Mineralized widths increase in certain areas, with discrete hanging wall and footwall zones of higher antimony mineralization enveloping a broad zone grading of approximately 2-3 g/t Au (Zone 2 - Figure 2).





Figure 3: High grade Au and Sb from Zone 1, Figure 2.

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The resource drilling program also incorporates the geotechnical, hydrological and metallurgical studies required for the PFS, including rock strength testing, specific gravity and ore zone characterization. This work is substantially complete and will support the Company's forthcoming Fast-Track Approvals application and the filing of the required NI 43-101 technical reports.





Figure 4: Location of active Rua Gold exploration projects

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MANAGEMENT UPDATE

RUA GOLD is also pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Prins as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary during the planned maternity leave of Zeenat Lokhandwala.

Mr. Prins brings extensive experience in corporate reporting, governance and mergers and acquisitions. Throughout his career, he has held senior financial leadership positions with several publicly listed mining companies, including Timmins Gold, Mayfair Gold and First Mining Gold.

ABOUT RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully turned major discoveries into producing world-class mines in multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of permits, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading from 9-50g/t3.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki District, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver4.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of RUA GOLD, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has participated in the geochemical sampling, and mapping programs to verify that they have been conducted in accordance with standard operating procedures. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed by running checks on the location, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QA/QC Drill Core

Core samples were sent to SGS Laboratories, Westport for sample preparation. SGS is independent of the Company. Samples were crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. The pulverized rock-chips were split into two samples: ~50 g for laboratory analysis, and the reject returned to Rua for pXRF analysis and storage.

Pulverized rock-chip samples were sent to ALS Brisbane to be analyzed for gold (Au) by 50-g fire assay with AAS finish (ALS Code Au-AA26); and for antimony (Sb) with lithium borate fusion sample preparation followed by an X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument finish (ALS Codes: Sb-XRF15b for 0.005-20.0% Sb and Sb-XRF15c for 0.01-80.0% Sb).

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to drill program at the Auld Creek target and the timing and results thereof, the timing or results of PFS, the timing or result of an application for a mine permit, and the expected contributions of Mr. Prins. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Table 2: Location of Auld Creek reported drill holes from RUA program

Hole ID Easting Northing rL Total Depth Site _ID Dip Azimuth (true) Year ACDDH079 1507082.2 5333093.18 583.32 316.8 Pad 08 -60 120 2026 ACDDH080 1507191.04 5333295.02 514.48 253.3 Pad 04 -76 140 2026 ACDDH081 1507072.37 5332958.36 605.52 432.2 Pad 18 -73 85 2026 ACDDH082 1507082.56 5333095.59 582.4 343.9 Pad 08 -66.5 84 2026 ACDDH085 1507072.65 5332958.23 605.5 397 Pad 18 -71.5 104 2026 ACDDH086 1507119.66 5333160.15 539.6 279.9 Pad 09 -69 82 2026 ACDDH088 1507082.87 5333092.69 583.13 273.8 Pad 08 -53.5 123 2026 ACDDH089 1507071.17 5332957.77 605.63 439.3 Pad 18 -74 119 2026 ACDDH090A 1507119.2 5333160.24 539.51 375.7 Pad 09 -75 82 2026 ACDDH091 1507082.86 5333094.38 582.98 296.6 Pad 08 -61.5 105.7 2026 ACDDH093 1507071.65 5332958.1 605.68 516.4 Pad 18 -78.3 100.4 2026 ACDDH094 1507192.48 5333294.7 514.76 271.3 Pad 04 -74.5 117.4 2026 ACDDH095 1507082.47 5333092.53 583.36 296 Pad 08 -58 127 2026 ACDDH096 1507192.5 5333294.7 514.77 184.5 Pad 04 -71.3 115 2026 ACDDH097 1507083.42 5333093.45 582.96 263 Pad 08 -55.2 109.5 2026 ACDDH098 1507072.71 5332958.15 605.56 278 Pad 18 -60 90 2026 ACDDH099 1507193 5333296.48 514.38 133.9 Pad 04 -69.5 101 2026 ACDDH100 1507289.57 5333151.2 537.64 178.7 Pad 24 -61.6 247 2026 ACDDH101 1507191.97 5333295.33 514.58 212.5 Pad 04 -62.5 37.6 2026 ACDDH102 1507072.5 5332957.9 605.57 348.8 Pad 18 -66.3 86.7 2026 ACDDH103 1507191.91 5333294.49 514.76 183.7 Pad 04 -63.5 43.5 2026 ACDDH104 1507082.42 5333092.9 583.24 381.8 Pad 08 -67.7 124.3 2026 ACDDH105 1507289.64 5333152.93 537.48 241 Pad 24 -63 295 2026 ACDDH106 1507192 5333293.02 514.93 216.8 Pad 04 -72.4 55.8 2026 ACDDH107 1507074.2 5332955.3 606 258.8 Pad 18 -55.9 99 2026 ACDDH108 1507290.3 5333152.93 537.57 283.8 Pad 24 -73.3 302.4 2026 ACDDH110 1507192.46 5333293.29 514.74 164.9 Pad 04 -67.6 63.6 2026 ACDDH111 1507192.15 5333295.22 514.49 177.5 Pad 04 -69.4 57.5 2026 ACDDH112 1507072.67 5332957.8 605.52 260.8 Pad 18 -56.2 105.7 2026 ACDDH113 1507082.66 5333093.28 583.23 343.2 Pad 08 -64.3 109.8 2026 ACDDH114 1507191.12 5333295.03 514.35 148.3 Pad 04 -68 127.2 2026 ACDDH115 1507290.72 5333152.76 537.73 312.6 Pad 24 -71 315.5 2026 ACDDH116 1507072.69 5332957.25 605.64 271.5 Pad 18 -58.3 82.3 2026 ACDDH117 1507191.71 5333292.6 515.12 179.5 Pad 04 -52 161.6 2026 ACDDH119 1507074.2 5332955.6 605.10 248.1 Pad 18 -55.7 95.7 2026

Table 3: Significant drilling intercepts at Auld Creek, full mineralized zone composites

Hole_ID From To Interval Au (g/t) Sb (%) ACDDH082 316.6 316.9 0.3 5.45 0.01 ACDDH085 355 356 1 2.04 0.01 ACDDH085 356 357 1 0.81 0.01 ACDDH085 357 358 1 0.44 0.01 ACDDH085 358 358.5 0.5 0.84 -0.01 ACDDH085 358.5 358.8 0.3 0.62 0.01 ACDDH085 358.8 359.3 0.5 0.64 -0.01 ACDDH085 359.3 359.8 0.5 4.22 0.01 ACDDH085 359.8 360.3 0.5 8.04 0.02 ACDDH085 360.3 360.85 0.55 15.6 0.10 ACDDH085 360.85 361.4 0.55 3.16 0.01 ACDDH086 249.2 249.6 0.4 10.3 0.02 ACDDH086 249.6 250 0.4 23.2 0.02 ACDDH086 250 250.7 0.7 23 2.41 ACDDH086 250.7 251.3 0.6 8.23 8.39 ACDDH086 251.3 251.95 0.65 12.2 4.90 ACDDH086 265.8 266.6 0.8 1.92 0.01 ACDDH086 266.6 267.3 0.7 2.01 0.01 ACDDH086 267.3 267.9 0.6 3.33 0.01 ACDDH095 278.3 279.1 0.8 0.3 1.08 ACDDH095 279.1 279.8 0.7 0.67 1.84 ACDDH095 279.8 280.5 0.7 1.3 0.18 ACDDH095 280.5 281.3 0.8 0.05 0.09 ACDDH095 281.3 282.35 1.05 4.74 1.41 ACDDH097 254.9 255.35 0.45 1.58 0.02 ACDDH097 255.35 255.8 0.45 1.03 0.01 ACDDH097 255.8 256.1 0.3 2.45 0.06 ACDDH097 256.1 256.4 0.3 3.7 0.97 ACDDH097 256.4 256.8 0.4 0.47 0.38 ACDDH097 256.8 257.2 0.4 0.76 0.67 ACDDH098 259.8 260.35 0.55 5.92 2.43 ACDDH099 112 112.5 0.5 1.46 0.01 ACDDH099 112.5 113 0.5 1.15 0.06 ACDDH099 113 113.4 0.4 5.51 4.36 ACDDH099 113.4 113.85 0.45 3.48 4.42 ACDDH099 113.85 114.15 0.3 0.57 0.33 ACDDH099 114.15 114.55 0.4 0.41 0.05 ACDDH102 296 296.55 0.55 3.22 1.77 ACDDH102 301.5 302 0.5 2.75 0.19 ACDDH102 302 302.5 0.5 4.89 0.50 ACDDH102 302.5 303 0.5 3.51 0.25 ACDDH102 303 303.6 0.6 4.11 0.03 ACDDH102 303.6 304 0.4 0.05 0.01 ACDDH102 304 304.5 0.5 0.02 -0.01 ACDDH102 304.5 305 0.5 0.27 0.01 ACDDH102 305 305.5 0.5 0.28 -0.01 ACDDH102 305.5 305.8 0.3 1.24 1.31 ACDDH102 305.8 306.1 0.3 0.68 -0.01 ACDDH102 306.1 306.5 0.4 0.51 -0.01 ACDDH102 306.5 307 0.5 0.43 -0.01 ACDDH102 307 307.5 0.5 0.52 -0.01 ACDDH102 307.5 308 0.5 1.14 -0.01 ACDDH103 133 133.5 0.5 1 0.02 ACDDH103 133.5 134 0.5 4.62 3.50 ACDDH103 134 134.7 0.7 4.59 9.52 ACDDH103 134.7 135.3 0.6 1.98 0.01 ACDDH103 135.3 136 0.7 5.76 0.07 ACDDH103 136 136.4 0.4 4.17 0.04 ACDDH103 136.4 136.75 0.35 5.98 -0.01 ACDDH103 136.75 137.1 0.35 4.75 0.32 ACDDH103 137.1 137.75 0.65 6.42 0.83 ACDDH103 137.75 138.3 0.55 4.95 0.09 ACDDH103 138.3 138.75 0.45 6 5.08 ACDDH103 138.75 139.1 0.35 11.25 6.27 ACDDH103 139.1 139.6 0.5 17.8 0.16 ACDDH103 139.6 140 0.4 1.39 0.02 ACDDH103 150 150.5 0.5 1.99 0.009 ACDDH103 150.5 151 0.5 0.81 0.007 ACDDH103 151 151.5 0.5 1.05 -0.005 ACDDH103 151.5 152 0.5 1.52 0.009 ACDDH103 152 152.5 0.5 0.46 -0.005 ACDDH103 152.5 153 0.5 1.84 -0.005 ACDDH103 153 153.5 0.5 2.29 -0.005 ACDDH103 153.5 154 0.5 3.44 -0.005 ACDDH104 331.1 332.1 1 0.61 0.03 ACDDH104 332.1 333.2 1.1 2.17 1.82 ACDDH104 333.2 333.9 0.7 5.79 0.09 ACDDH104 333.9 334.8 0.9 2.93 0.02 ACDDH104 334.8 335.7 0.9 1.92 -0.01 ACDDH104 335.7 336.5 0.8 1.56 0.01 ACDDH104 336.5 337.5 1 3.36 0.01 ACDDH104 337.5 338.5 1 2.21 -0.01 ACDDH104 338.5 339 0.5 3.78 -0.01 ACDDH104 339 340 1 2.74 0.01 ACDDH104 340 341 1 2.97 -0.01 ACDDH104 341 342 1 1.6 0.01 ACDDH104 342 342.5 0.5 0.87 -0.01 ACDDH104 342.5 343.2 0.7 4.5 0.06 ACDDH104 343.2 344 0.8 1.73 0.01 ACDDH104 344 344.8 0.8 0.61 0.01 ACDDH104 344.8 345.5 0.7 2.25 -0.01 ACDDH104 345.5 346.3 0.8 0.48 0.01 ACDDH104 346.3 347.1 0.8 0.99 0.01 ACDDH104 347.1 347.9 0.8 0.94 0.01 ACDDH104 347.9 348.6 0.7 3.4 0.02 ACDDH104 348.6 349.6 1 1.88 0.01 ACDDH104 349.6 350.6 1 0.93 -0.01 ACDDH104 350.6 351.7 1.1 0.73 0.01 ACDDH104 351.7 352.3 0.6 2.16 0.01 ACDDH104 352.3 353.4 1.1 0.96 0.01 ACDDH104 353.4 354.4 1 1.89 1.08 ACDDH104 354.4 355.4 1 3.91 0.28 ACDDH104 355.4 356.4 1 2.94 0.06 ACDDH104 356.4 357.2 0.8 1.45 0.15 ACDDH104 357.2 358.2 1 2.44 0.02 ACDDH104 358.2 359.1 0.9 2.03 0.02 ACDDH104 359.1 360.3 1.2 1.61 0.01 ACDDH104 360.3 361.3 1 1.05 0.01 ACDDH104 361.3 362.3 1 1.8 0.01 ACDDH104 362.3 363.3 1 2.4 0.01 ACDDH104 363.3 364.1 0.8 2.59 0.01 ACDDH104 364.1 365 0.9 0.3 -0.01 ACDDH104 365 366 1 0.51 0.01 ACDDH104 366 367.1 1.1 0.68 -0.01 ACDDH104 367.1 368.2 1.1 0.17 -0.01 ACDDH104 368.2 369.5 1.3 0.41 -0.01 ACDDH104 369.5 370.8 1.3 0.01 -0.01 ACDDH104 370.8 372 1.2 1.2 0.01 ACDDH104 372 373.2 1.2 0.36 -0.01 ACDDH104 373.2 374 0.8 0.26 0.01 ACDDH104 374 374.8 0.8 0.48 0.01 ACDDH104 374.8 376 1.2 1 0.01 ACDDH104 376 377 1 0.45 0.01 ACDDH105 202.8 203.6 0.8 2 -0.01 ACDDH105 203.6 204.4 0.8 3.01 -0.01 ACDDH105 204.4 205.3 0.9 4.8 -0.01 ACDDH106 158.6 159.6 1 6.67 -0.01 ACDDH106 159.6 160.6 1 0.47 -0.01 ACDDH106 160.6 161.4 0.8 1.12 -0.01 ACDDH106 161.4 162 0.6 8.16 -0.01 ACDDH106 162 163 1 4.2 -0.01 ACDDH106 163 164 1 8.87 0.01 ACDDH106 164 165 1 3.92 -0.01 ACDDH106 165 165.8 0.8 4.27 -0.01 ACDDH106 165.8 166.6 0.8 2.58 -0.01 ACDDH106 166.6 167.4 0.8 17.65 0.01 ACDDH106 167.4 168.1 0.7 7.52 -0.01 ACDDH106 168.1 169.1 1 7.92 0.01 ACDDH106 169.1 169.9 0.8 1.71 0.01 ACDDH107 249.55 249.85 0.3 5.6 5.93 ACDDH107 249.85 250.35 0.5 4.24 2.16 ACDDH107 250.35 250.7 0.35 11.95 13.95 ACDDH107 250.7 251 0.3 19.6 8.22 ACDDH107 251 251.45 0.45 11.85 2.15 ACDDH108 256 257 1 21.8 0.01 ACDDH108 257 258 1 6.82 -0.01 ACDDH108 258 259 1 12.35 0.01 ACDDH108 259 259.8 0.8 0.95 -0.01 ACDDH108 259.8 260.7 0.9 5.32 0.01 ACDDH108 260.7 261.6 0.9 7.51 -0.01 ACDDH108 261.6 262.5 0.9 9.94 -0.01 ACDDH108 262.5 263.3 0.8 0.28 -0.01 ACDDH108 263.3 264.1 0.8 0.15 -0.01 ACDDH108 264.1 264.9 0.8 0.61 -0.01 ACDDH108 264.9 265.7 0.8 4.75 0.01 ACDDH108 265.7 266.5 0.8 0.83 0.01 ACDDH108 266.5 267.3 0.8 1.92 0.01 ACDDH110 115.75 116.4 0.65 1.08 2.47 ACDDH110 116.4 117 0.6 3.78 2.61 ACDDH111 138 138.5 0.5 2.14 0.03 ACDDH111 138.5 139 0.5 3.08 0.76 ACDDH111 139 139.5 0.5 0.45 5.49 ACDDH111 139.5 140 0.5 3.65 3.59 ACDDH111 140 140.5 0.5 5.49 0.19 ACDDH111 140.5 140.85 0.35 14.05 5.64 ACDDH111 140.85 141.2 0.35 8.75 17.85 ACDDH111 141.2 141.5 0.3 18.5 2.64 ACDDH111 141.5 142 0.5 6.93 0.06 ACDDH111 142 142.5 0.5 3.8 0.12 ACDDH112 226 226.3 0.3 1.85 3.61 ACDDH112 226.3 226.6 0.3 3.52 17.20 ACDDH112 226.6 226.95 0.35 2.75 17.00 ACDDH112 226.95 227.45 0.5 40.5 8.34 ACDDH112 227.45 228 0.55 1.23 8.98 ACDDH112 228 228.5 0.5 4.84 23.10 ACDDH112 228.5 228.85 0.35 1.6 17.80 ACDDH112 239.45 240 0.55 2.77 1.36 ACDDH112 240 240.55 0.55 4.85 2.15 ACDDH112 243.6 244.2 0.6 9.08 4.02 ACDDH113 323.95 324.45 0.5 5.43 0.06 ACDDH113 324.45 324.9 0.45 7.8 0.03 ACDDH114 108.3 108.8 0.5 11.6 5.26 ACDDH114 108.8 109.9 1.1 6.63 4.96 ACDDH115 256 257 1 0.47 -0.01 ACDDH115 257 258 1 3 -0.01 ACDDH115 258 259 1 0.48 -0.01 ACDDH115 259 260 1 2.04 -0.01 ACDDH115 260 261 1 0.79 -0.01 ACDDH115 261 262 1 0.66 -0.01 ACDDH115 262 263 1 1 0.01 ACDDH115 263 264 1 4.05 0.01 ACDDH115 264 265 1 0.63 -0.01 ACDDH115 265 266 1 0.84 -0.01 ACDDH115 266 267 1 0.73 -0.01 ACDDH115 267 268 1 0.05 -0.01 ACDDH115 268 269 1 1.27 -0.01 ACDDH116 254.05 254.65 0.6 1.21 1.09 ACDDH116 254.65 255.35 0.7 0.2 0.03 ACDDH116 255.35 255.65 0.3 2.35 22.00 ACDDH117 148.35 148.95 0.6 1.74 -0.01 ACDDH117 148.95 149.55 0.6 1.21 -0.01 ACDDH117 149.55 150.15 0.6 1.39 -0.01 ACDDH117 150.15 151 0.85 2.6 -0.01 ACDDH117 151 151.5 0.5 4.32 -0.01 ACDDH117 151.5 152 0.5 1.97 -0.01 ACDDH117 157.4 158 0.6 1.14 0.07 ACDDH117 158 158.6 0.6 0.59 0.03 ACDDH117 158.6 159.2 0.6 1.86 0.01 ACDDH117 159.8 160.4 0.6 1.66 0.02 ACDDH117 160.4 161.2 0.8 0.65 0.02 ACDDH117 161.2 161.85 0.65 2.48 0.12 ACDDH117 161.85 162.4 0.55 9.71 0.15 ACDDH117 162.4 162.6 0.2 2.52 0.06 ACDDH117 162.6 163.15 0.55 1 0.01 ACDDH119 237.6 238.15 0.55 82.9 24.80

1 See Rua Gold news release "RUA GOLD's Auld Creek Project Qualifies for New Zealand's 6-Month Fast-Track Approvals Process" dated July 30, 2026, available on the Company's website at www.ruagold.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

2 Based on the recent Reefton Technical Report, the gold equivalent formula is based on AuEq = Au g/t + 2.15 x Sb% using a Au price of US$3,000/oz, Sb price of US$25,000 per tonne and 85% recovery.

3 Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand, with an effective date of February 27, 2026 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

4 Christie, A., Simpson, M., Barker, R., and Braithwaite, R. 2019. Exploration for epithermal Au-Ag deposits in New Zealand: history and strategy. New Zealand Journal of Geology and Geophysics, 62:1, 414-441. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Waihi District Pre-feasibility Study, New Zealand. OceanaGold Corporation, Report Date: December 11, 2024.

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