Second transdermal peptide patch expands the Company's growing portfolio across oral, topical and needle-free wellness formats

Highlights

U.S. testing now underway for the Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch

for the Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patch Completion of the testing program is targeted for Q3/Q4 of 2026

Second transdermal peptide product to advance following BPC-157

to advance following BPC-157 US$56.06 billion global peptide therapeutics market in 2026 , projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035¹

, projected to reach US$87.21 billion by 2035¹ July 2026 FDA review highlights U.S. regulatory attention surrounding peptides²

highlights U.S. regulatory attention surrounding peptides² Potential first-to-market, needle-free TA1 format addresses a traditional delivery gap

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that its Thymosin Alpha-1 ("TA1") transdermal patch has entered formal testing in the United States.

Completion of the current testing program is targeted for Q3/Q4 of 2026. Subject to satisfactory results, the Company intends to advance the product toward commercial production.

The TA1 patch is the second product to advance through the Company's transdermal development pathway, following the development, testing and commercial progression of its BPC-157 patch.

TA1 was selected as the Company's next transdermal development candidate based on scientific literature, commercial relevance within the peptide sector and suitability for development in a portable, needle-free format.

TA1 will complement BPC's broader commercial portfolio, which spans oral supplements, topical wellness products, transdermal patches, direct-to-consumer distribution and telehealth-supported offerings.

Expanding in a Growing Peptide Market

The global peptide therapeutics market is estimated at US$56.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach approximately US$87.21 billion by 2035. North America represented the market's largest region in 2025.¹

The TA1 testing program also comes during a period of U.S. regulatory and investor attention surrounding peptides. On July 23 and 24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee convened to review seven peptide-related bulk drug substances for potential inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List.²

TA1 was not among the substances considered at the meeting. However, the Company believes the proceedings demonstrate the increasing prominence of peptides within U.S. regulatory and commercial discussions.

Addressing the Delivery Gap

TA1 is a naturally occurring 28-amino-acid peptide that has been studied for its immune-modulating properties.³

TA1 has traditionally been associated with injectable administration. BPC is developing the transdermal patch as a portable, needle-free alternative that can be applied directly to the skin without injections, mixing, preparation or cold storage.

The transdermal technology is being developed around three key functions: stabilisation of the peptide formulation, permeation through the skin and sustained release over time.

Based on its review of currently available products, the Company believes the product could be among the first commercially available Thymosin Alpha-1 transdermal patches.

U.S.-Based Testing

The TA1 patch is currently undergoing testing in the United States through the Company's domestic product-development infrastructure.

The Company believes its focus on U.S.-based development, testing, quality processes and traceability provides an important point of differentiation within the peptide market.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Peptides are receiving increasing consumer, commercial and regulatory attention, and we are positioning BPC to become a leader in the safe, regulated and convenient delivery of peptide wellness products.

"Advancing Thymosin Alpha-1 into formal U.S. testing expands our transdermal category while addressing a clear delivery gap for a peptide traditionally associated with injection. With direct-to-consumer, telehealth and product infrastructure already in place, we believe we have the foundation to bring differentiated peptide products to market responsibly and at scale."

The Company expects to provide a further update following completion of the testing program and receipt of the corresponding results.

Sources

¹ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-release/peptide-therapeutics-market

² https://www.fda.gov/media/193771/download

³ https://europepmc.org/article/MED/33362999

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Company Contact

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's TA1 transdermal patch testing program, including the anticipated timing for completion of the testing program, the Company's intention to advance the product toward commercial production subject to satisfactory results, and the Company's future business plans and commercialization efforts. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risk that the TA1 transdermal patch testing program does not yield satisfactory results or is not completed within the anticipated timeframe, the risk that the transdermal technology does not achieve the desired results, the risk that changes in the U.S. regulatory environment, and risks relating to the Company's product development, manufacturing and distribution infrastructure. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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