Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company") announces that on July 31, 2026, it has authorized the grant of restricted share units (the "RSUs") and incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's omnibus share incentive plan (the "Plan").

The Company has granted 150,000 RSUs and 200,000 Options to a certain consultant of the Company. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant. All RSUs and Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable securities laws.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect", "intend", "target", "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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