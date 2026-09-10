Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with (i) Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") and (ii) 1000903966 Ontario Inc., d.b.a. Komcore Capital ("Komcore"), to provide certain digital marketing and advertising services to the Company.

Senergy

The Company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Senergy (the "Senergy Agreement") to provide certain digital marketing and similar services to the Company. Pursuant to the Senergy Agreement, Senergy shall provide services including onboarding, setting up required ad accounts and channels, management of social media on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and other similar marketing services.

The Senergy Agreement has a term of one month, commencing on September 2, 2026. Pursuant to the Senergy Agreement, the Company shall provide Senergy a marketing service fee of CAD$50,000 plus GST. Senergy and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Senergy nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Senergy has a business address located at 1122 Mainland St #228, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1 and can be contacted at 778-772-6740 and aleem@senergy.capital.

Komcore

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising/e-marketing contract with Komcore (the "Komcore Agreement") to provide marketing services, including social media engagement through X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube and Reddit.

The Komcore Agreement has an initial term of 90 days, commencing on August 31, 2026, and may be renewed with mutual written agreement. Pursuant to the Komcore Agreement, Komcore will be paid CAD$55,000. Komcore and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Komcore nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Komcore has a business address located at 104 Castlehill Rd., Maple, Ontario L6A 1N8 and can be contacted at 647-567-9840 and analysiseng@gmail.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's engagement of Senergy to provide digital marketing services pursuant to the Senergy Agreement and Komcore to provide advertising and e-marketing services pursuant to the Komcore Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the marketing activities, the expected term and completion of each of the Senergy Agreement and Komcore Agreement, and the receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that these initiatives or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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