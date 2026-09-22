Highlights

BPC brand featured ringside at a live professional boxing event on September 26, 2026.¹

Broadcast on UFC Fight Pass, which according to UFC is available in more than 200 countries and territories.²

The prior CMH event was headlined by a WBC Cruiserweight World Championship bout.³,4

Positions BPC in front of its core audience: combat sports athletes and fans focused on recovery and performance.

Extends BPC's combat sports strategy following its exclusive marketing agreement with MMA.INC announced on May 12, 2026.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it is a strategic sponsor of Championing Mental Health 3 ("CMH3"), a professional boxing event promoted by Bash Boxing, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2026 at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, and set to be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.¹

A boxing series built around mental health

Championing Mental Health was founded by Anthony Girges of 555 Media Agency and is presented in partnership with Bash Boxing.5,6 Girges has described his vision as creating a platform that unites powerful voices and resources to change the trajectory of mental health in boxing.5 The inaugural event was held on May 22, 2025 at the Avalon Hollywood and broadcasted live on DAZN, in collaboration with the World Boxing Council and Athletes for Hope, with all participating fighters offered one year of free access to therapy.5 The second event, CMH 2: Rematch Season, took place December 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, headlined by the WBC Cruiserweight World Championship rematch in which Noel Mikaelian defeated Badou Jack by unanimous decision.³,4

Why this event fits BPC

BPC markets U.S. manufactured peptide products, including its BPC-157 transdermal patch, to consumers focused on recovery and wellness. Combat sports athletes and fans sit within that target audience, and a live boxing broadcast on UFC Fight Pass places the BPC brand in front of a large global viewership.² The sponsorship builds on the Company's Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, as previously announced on May 8, 2026, under which net revenue from MMA-sourced sales is shared 50/50 in the first twelve months and 75/25 in favor of the Company thereafter.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented: "We are pleased to support Championing Mental Health 3. Combat sports athletes are exactly the consumers we built Precision for, and this event puts our brand in front of them on a global broadcast while backing an important cause. We are proud to stand behind a platform that treats mental health as seriously as physical performance."

The Company makes no claim that any of its products treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Sources

California State Athletic Commission, 2026 Event Schedule: https://www.dca.ca.gov/csac/events/events.pdf UFC, "UFC Unveils Major Redesign for Fight Pass": https://www.ufc.com/news/ufc-unveils-major-redesign-fight-pass Fightnews, "Championing Mental Health: The Rematch": https://fightnews.com/championing-mental-health-the-rematch/176109 Boxing247, "Noel Mikaelian Reclaims The Belt The Hard Way": https://www.boxing247.com/boxing-news/noel-mikaelian-reclaims-the-belt-the-hard-way-boxing-results/299190 World Boxing Council, "555 Media Presents: Championing Mental Health: A Night Of Boxing": https://wbcboxing.com/en/555-media-presents-championing-mental-health-a-night-of-boxing/ BoxingScene, "Anthony Girges combines boxing and mental health for Thursday show": https://www.boxingscene.com/articles/anthony-girges-combines-boxing-and-mental-health-for-thursday-show

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sponsorship of CMH3, the anticipated date, venue and broadcast of CMH3, the expected benefits from the sponsorship and revenue-sharing arrangements, and the Company's plans for product development, manufacturing and distribution.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute its sponsorship and marketing plans on the terms described, the occurrence of CMH3 on its scheduled date and at its planned venue, the availability and reach of the anticipated broadcast platform, the Company's ability to maintain its manufacturing and distribution operations. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that CMH3 may be postponed, cancelled or altered, that the anticipated broadcast may not proceed as planned or may not achieve the expected audience reach, risks related to the Company's product development, manufacturing and distribution activities, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315312