Company to Showcase Its U.S.-Made Peptide Products at a Booth During Race Weekend, September 27, 2026

Highlights

Boulderthon 2026 takes place on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Boulder, Colorado, finishing on the historic Pearl Street Mall. 1

According to race organizers, the event welcomed over 15,600 runners in 2025, a 56 percent increase over the prior year, drawing runners from all 50 states and 22 countries. 3

Boulderthon is a Boston Marathon Qualifying, USATF Sanctioned event named Top 10 in America by USA Today and among the Best Fall Marathons by Runner's World. 1, 3

BPC plans an on-site booth at the outdoor Boulderthon Expo, which organizers report hosts more than 75 vendors across race weekend. 2

Endurance athletes are a natural fit for the Company's recovery-focused peptide products, extending BPC's sports marketing strategy from combat sports into mainstream endurance events.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces that it will serve as a sponsor of Boulderthon, Colorado's premier fall running weekend, which takes place on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Boulder, Colorado, with a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Run finishing on the historic Pearl Street Mall.1 As part of the sponsorship, the Company plans an on-site booth at the outdoor Boulderthon Expo on the Pearl Street Mall, where it intends to showcase its U.S.-manufactured peptide wellness products to runners, families and spectators.2

About the Event and the Sponsorship

Boulderthon is one of the fastest-growing race weekends in the United States, founded in 2021 by Phil Dumontet and now in its sixth year.3, 4 The 2026 event on Sunday, September 27, 2026, features a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Run, with courses that showcase Boulder's iconic Flatirons and a finish on the historic Pearl Street Mall.1 According to race organizers, the event welcomed over 15,600 runners in 2025, a 56 percent increase over the prior year.3 Boulderthon is a Boston Marathon Qualifying, USATF Sanctioned event, and its outdoor expo on the Pearl Street Mall hosts more than 75 vendors across race weekend.2

Endurance athletes represent a performance-minded and recovery-focused consumer audience that aligns closely with the Company's target market for its U.S.-manufactured peptide products, including its BPC-157 transdermal patch, of which the Company received a production run of approximately 20,000 units, as previously announced on July 14, 2026. The planned booth continues the Company's sports marketing strategy, which also includes its Exclusive Strategic Marketing Agreement with Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited, as previously announced on May 8, 2026, under which net revenue from referred sales is shared on a 50/50 basis in the first twelve months and 75/25 in favor of the Company thereafter.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"We are pleased to bring Precision to Boulderthon. As a former professional athlete, I understand first hand how much performance depends on how your body feels and how well it recovers. Events like this are a great way to build awareness for our brand with the exact athletes we built it for, and to showcase the quality of our U.S.-made product line."

The Company makes no claim that any of its products treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Sources

Boulderthon, "Boulderthon - Boulder Marathon | Half Marathon | 10K | 5K": https://boulderthon.org/ Boulderthon, "Expo By Innovaes": https://boulderthon.org/expo-by-innovaes/ Running USA, "Boulderthon Celebrates Records with 56% Participation Growth and New State Record in 5K": https://www.runningusa.org/industry-news/events-industry-news/boulderthon-celebrates-records-with-56-participation-growth-and-new-state-record-in-5k/ Boulderthon, "Half Marathon": https://boulderthon.org/half-marathon/

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's sponsorship of and planned participation in Boulderthon 2026, anticipated on-site booth operations and product showcasing, and anticipated benefits of event sponsorship.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the sponsorship and event participation proceeding as planned, the Company's ability to operate an on-site booth, product availability, consumer interest and reception, and the continuation of existing marketing partnerships. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory change, supply chain disruption, event logistics and scheduling, and dependence on third-party event organizers and marketing partners. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314322