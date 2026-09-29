A second revenue engine for the Company's U.S.-made, needle-free products, built to put them on the shelves where its customers already train, recover and shop

Highlights

U.S. wholesale channel now open; applications accepted nationwide

Target partners: gyms, fight academies, longevity clinics, med spas, physio and chiro practices, specialty retailers

Covers the Company's U.S.-made, non-prescription range: needle-free patches and supplements

Volume pricing, dedicated account manager, compliance-cleared marketing assets, first access to new products

Every order ships from the Company's own U.S. fulfillment operation

Builds on a year of national brand-building across BEYOND, CMH3, Boulderthon and the MMA Group agreement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announces the launch of its U.S. wholesale channel, with applications now being accepted from businesses that want to carry its products.

For most of 2026, the Company has been building a brand in front of a very specific audience: fighters, endurance athletes, biohackers and the people who train alongside them. That audience has been showing up. So have the people who run the places they train. Since the Company's direct-to-consumer platform went live, gym owners, clinic operators and retailers have been asking the same question: "How do we stock this?" Today the Company answers it.

The Program

The U.S. wholesale channel is open to licensed American businesses that meet the Company's onboarding and compliance standards. Approved partners get volume-based wholesale pricing, a named account manager for onboarding and reorders, point-of-sale and digital marketing assets that have already been cleared for regulatory compliance, and first access to every new product the Company releases.

Orders ship directly from the Company's own U.S. fulfillment operation. No third-party warehouse sits between the Company and its partners, which means one source of truth on inventory, one standard of packaging, and a partner who can pick up the phone and speak to the people who packed the box.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Businesses can apply through the wholesale inquiry form at precisionpeptidecompany.com or contact the Company directly using the details below.

Why Wholesale, Why Now

Two channels beat one. Direct-to-consumer builds the brand and captures full margin. Wholesale multiplies the points of contact, putting the Company's products in the hands of trusted operators who already have the relationship with the end customer. Each channel feeds the other: a member sees the product at the front desk, then reorders online; a marathon runner discovers the brand at an expo booth, then finds it at their physical therapist's office.

The infrastructure to support this is already in place. The Company manufactures in an approved U.S. facility, fulfills from its own operation and has spent the year seeding demand through some of the most visible platforms in performance and longevity culture. Wholesale is the channel that turns that visibility into distribution.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"Since we went live with direct-to-consumer sales, the most common message in our inbox has been from business owners who want to put our products in front of their own members and patients. Gyms, fight academies, longevity clinics, med spas. These are the places where our customers already are. The wholesale channel is how we say yes to them at scale.

This is a meaningful step in building a real distribution business. Every product in the program is manufactured in the United States and ships from infrastructure we control, so partners get the same quality and reliability our online customers do. We are taking applications now, and we expect to announce our first wholesale partners in the coming weeks."

The wholesale channel is limited to the Company's non-prescription products. Prescription peptides, compounded 100% in the United States under the Company's 503A agreement, remain available only through licensed prescribers via the Company's telehealth pathway and are not sold wholesale.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit: www.precisionpeptidecompany.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's U.S. wholesale program, the anticipated expansion of the Company's distribution network, the onboarding and announcement of wholesale partners, the expected benefits of the wholesale channel, and the Company's plans for product development, manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to successfully implement and expand its wholesale program, attract and onboard wholesale partners, maintain demand for its products, and maintain its manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution operations. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not attract or onboard wholesale partners as anticipated, that the wholesale program may not result in the anticipated expansion of the Company's distribution network or generate the expected benefits, risks related to demand for the Company's products, risks related to the Company's product development, manufacturing, fulfillment and distribution activities, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and general economic and market conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316469