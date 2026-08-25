Highlights

The Company's supplement range, led by The Recovery Patch , will be available for purchase on site at FitExpo Anaheim, August 29 and 30, 2026

, will be available for purchase on site at FitExpo Anaheim, August 29 and 30, 2026 A 15% event discount will be available to attendees on purchases at booth 750, Anaheim Convention Center

will be available to attendees on purchases at booth 750, Anaheim Convention Center The Recovery Patch , the Company's needle-free transdermal peptide patch, achieved 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose per patch in previously announced independent laboratory testing

, the Company's needle-free transdermal peptide patch, achieved 95.5% chromatographic purity and a quantified 2.02 mg dose per patch in previously announced independent laboratory testing A key member of the Company's leadership team will speak on the role of peptides in biohacking as part of the Biohack Basics panel on Saturday, August 29

as part of the Biohack Basics panel on Saturday, August 29 The appearance follows the Company's recent nationwide direct-to-consumer launch and extends its commercial rollout into live retail settings

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "Precision Peptide"), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit and sell its supplement range at FitExpo Anaheim, on August 29 and 30, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center ("FitExpo Anaheim").

FitExpo Anaheim is a two-day consumer fitness event featuring competitions, athlete appearances and exhibitor showcases, drawing an audience of fitness, strength and wellness enthusiasts from across Southern California.

The appearance follows the launch of the Company's direct-to-consumer platform at precisionpeptidecompany.com, which serves all 50 U.S. states, and extends its commercial rollout into live retail settings. FitExpo Anaheim provides the Company the opportunity to showcase its range of products to the active consumers the products are formulated for. Attendees will receive a 15% event discount on purchases at the Company's booth, number 750.

The Recovery Patch

Leading the on-site range of products is The Recovery Patch, the Company's needle-free transdermal peptide patch., The patch is engineered to be applied directly to the skin for controlled, sustained peptide delivery with no injections, no mixing and no cold storage.

As previously announced on May 19, 2026, independent laboratory testing of the Company's BPC-157 patch by Miraxis Labs of San Diego, California, returned 95.5% chromatographic purity, exceeding the industry benchmark of 95%, with a quantified dose of 2.02 mg of BPC-157 per patch, verified by ultra high-performance liquid chromatography with diode array detection (UHPLC-DAD).

The patch reflects the Company's broader transdermal delivery architecture, developed around stabilization, permeation and sustained-release applications, and its stated objective of consumer-ready peptide formats that do not require needles.

Oral and Topical Supplement Range

The Company's oral and topical supplements will also be available at the booth, including: BPC capsules, formulated to support recovery processes from the gut lining to the joints; KPV capsules, for daily support of gut comfort, inflammatory response and skin appearance; Ageless capsules, supporting the body's repair and energy systems with aging; Chill capsules, supporting calm and restful sleep without melatonin; Blue capsules, for mental clarity and focus without caffeine; and Hair, a copper-peptide serum for scalp condition and the appearance of fuller hair.

Products are manufactured to cGMP standards and third-party tested for purity, potency and identity.

A key member of the Company's leadership team will also participate in the event's Biohack Basics panel on Saturday, August 29th in the Training and Wellness Zone, speaking on the role of peptides in biohacking. The panel, moderated by Kristen Olson, brings together speakers from across the fitness and wellness sector to discuss evidence-based approaches to performance and recovery.

Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company, commented:

"FitExpo puts our products directly into the hands of the people they are made for: athletes, gym-goers and everyday consumers focused on recovery and performance. The Recovery Patch is the product we most want people to experience first-hand. A needle-free peptide patch is easier to understand in your hand than on a screen, and FitExpo is exactly the audience it was built for.

Meeting customers face to face is where we learn the most, and events like FitExpo are a natural part of our retail rollout."

The appearance forms part of the Company's broader commercial rollout following its nationwide retail launch, and supports its stated objective of extending brand presence into physical retail and practitioner settings over time.

About The Precision Peptide Company

The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) is a publicly traded wellness company building a next-generation platform for high-quality peptide formulations. By combining scientific formulation and innovative delivery technologies, the Company creates products at the intersection of biotechnology and scalable consumer wellness. Products are manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and distributed across North America.

For more information, visit www.precisionpeptidecompany.com.

Product Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation in FitExpo Anaheim, anticipated on-site product availability and pricing, participation in event programming, and the Company's broader retail rollout and expansion into physical retail settings.

The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on assumptions management considers reasonable, including assumptions regarding event participation proceeding as planned, product availability and fulfilment, and consumer demand. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's participation in a consumer event is not indicative of future sales or commercial results. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory change, supply chain disruption, competition, reliance on third-party manufacturing and fulfilment, event logistics and scheduling, and the risks inherent in micro-capitalization issuers. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. This release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities and is not personalized investment advice.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311094

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.