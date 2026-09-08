Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG) (OTCQX: RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of planned 2026 infill drilling at the Company's Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur" or, the "Project") located in Utah, U.S.A.

Highlights

Revival Gold has completed approximately 10,000 meters of infill drilling in 100 reverse circulation ("RC") holes at Mercur this year.

Infill drilling was undertaken with the goal of upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in support of a planned Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") targeted for completion at the end of Q1 2027. Results from the first thirteen RC drill holes were released in July.

Results from a further seventeen RC drill holes are tabled below (RM26-180, 181, 185, 191, 192, 193, 198, 199, 200, 201, 202, 203, 205, 206, 207, 208, and 212) located in the South Mercur and Main Mercur areas (see Figures 1 and 2). Results include: 1.82 grams per tonne ("g/T") gold over 29.0 meters width 1 at 66 meters downhole in RM26-180 1.32 g/T gold over 45.7 meters width 1 at 17 meters downhole in RM26-193 0.90 g/T gold over 54.9 meters width 1 at 69 meters downhole in RM26-201 0.75 g/T gold over 44.2 meters width 1 at 12 meters downhole in RM26-192

Infill drilling results to date continue to support the grade and leachability estimates outlined in Revival Gold's 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") 2 and highlight potential expansion opportunities in heap leachable material beyond the PEA mine plan.

Drilling is ongoing with three rigs at Mercur, focused on completing a further 8,000 meters of planned exploration and engineering drilling for a total program of about 18,000 meters this year.

1True width for all holes is estimated to be 60-95% of drilled width.

2 See "Preliminary Economic Assessment NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mercur Gold Project, Tooele & Utah Counties, Utah, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, and RESPEC Company LLC, dated May 2nd, 2025.

"Revival Gold's Mercur project team has made excellent progress with infill drilling this year. Gold grades, cyanide soluble to fire assay ratios, and encountered geology continue to support Revival Gold's expectations for the project coming out of last year's PEA," said Hugh Agro, President & CEO. "Indeed, with an average hole depth of only 100 meters, and indications of open structures east and west and at depth across the deposit, the infill program has increased our enthusiasm for the company's future exploration drilling plans scheduled for later this year and into next," added Agro.

2026 Mercur Drilling Program

Revival Gold has completed approximately 10,000 meters of infill RC drilling in 100 holes at Mercur this year. Results from the first thirteen infill RC drill holes were released in July (see Revival Gold news release dated July 15th, 2026).

Results from a further seventeen infill RC drill holes are illustrated on Figures 1 and 2 with detailed drilling results presented in Table 1.





Figure 1: South Mercur Drill Plan Map

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Figure 2: Main Mercur Drill Plan Map

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Table 1: Detailed Drill Results





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Notes:

1 True width for all holes is estimated to be 60-95% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

3 Mineralized intercepts are calculated based on a 0.17 g/T cutoff grade allowing up to two intervals of internal dilution.

4 No recovery and non-assayed intervals are assigned a 0 (nil) value for intercept calculation.

Results from the remaining approximately 70 infill RC drill holes completed to date will be released within the next couple of months as they become available.

The balance of the year's drilling at Mercur is expected to include about 2,500 meters of RC drilling and 1,200 meters of auger drilling to pursue potential resource expansion opportunities. Geotechnical, hydrological, and metallurgical drilling are expected to make up an additional 4,100 meters of RC, core and auger drilling.

Figure 3 below provides an overview of the entire 2026 drilling program showing completed and planned collar locations for approximately 18,000 meters of drilling.

Figure 3: 2026 Mercur Drilling Program Overview

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QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada and Twin Falls, Idaho. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Executive Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Everett Brill, RM SME, a QP and Exploration Manager, with the Company's Mercur Gold Project.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure-play gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and conducting exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its U.S. exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include but are not limited to: that potential opportunities exist to expand in heap leachable material beyond the PEA mine plan, potentially upgrading Inferred Mineral Resources to the Measured and Indicated categories in support of a planned PFS targeted for completion at the end of Q1 2027, the timing and release of results from the remaining infill RC drill holes, that the balance of the year's drilling at Mercur is expected to include about 2,500 meters of RC drilling and 1,200 meters of auger drilling to pursue potential resource expansion opportunities, the completion of an additional 8,000 meters of drilling at Mercur, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

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