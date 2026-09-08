

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper and silver producer KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (KGHA.F) and BHP World Exploration Inc., a unit of global resources company BHP Group Limited (BHP) said Tuesday that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore potential areas of mutual interest in the mining sector.



Under the MOU, the companies will share knowledge and experience, compare their mining practices and explore potential cooperation, including exploration and development-stage projects.



The companies may also explore opportunities to work together beyond their existing operations, leveraging their technical, operational and international expertise.



'The world will need more copper, driven by traditional economic growth, the energy transition, and digital investments. We are focused on unlocking high returning growth through innovative partnerships like this one. The MoU provides a structure for BHP and KGHM teams to come together and explore new avenues to find and unlock copper growth opportunities', stated Brandon Craig, BHP CEO.



'For KGHM, dialogue with a leading global mining group is an opportunity to compare perspectives and identify areas where shared know-how can deliver tangible business benefits. The signed Memorandum of Understanding provides a structured framework for further discussions and opens the way for an in-depth analysis of potential areas of cooperation,' said Remigiusz Paszkiewicz, President of the Management Board of KGHM.



In Frankfurt, KGHM shares were up about 5% at €85.88. On the NYSE, BHP shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading, after closing at $90.42 on Friday.



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