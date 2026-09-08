American Resources Corporation, ReElement Technologies and Electrified Materials Announce September Conference Participation

September conference schedule highlights growing engagement across technology diplomacy, institutional investment, battery recycling and global critical mineral markets

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / American Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) together with ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement") a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity in which American Resources holds a strategic minority interest, and Electrified Materials Corporation ("Electrified Materials"), American Resources' majority-owned critical materials recycling and processing subsidiary, today announced their participation in a series of industry and investor conferences throughout September focused on on advanced technology, U.S. and allied industrial collaboration, battery recycling and global critical mineral supply chains.

The September schedule spans technology diplomacy, U.S.-Japan industrial cooperation, institutional investment, battery circularity and the global rare earth and permanent magnet markets. Collectively, these events provide American Resources, ReElement and Electrified Materials opportunities to engage directly with customers, commercial partners, investors and government and industry leaders as the companies continue advancing complementary capabilities across critical mineral sourcing, processing, recycling and advanced refining.

10th Annual U.S. and Japan Digital Innovation Hub & Advanced Technology Workshop

Dates: September 7-9, 2026

Location: Purdue Memorial Union, West Lafayette, IN

The 10th Annual U.S. and Japan Digital Innovation Hub & Advanced Technology Workshop brings together leaders from universities, research institutions, government and industry in the United States and Japan to advance collaboration in critical and emerging technologies. Hosted by Purdue University, this year's workshop will focus on AI convergence and its intersection with semiconductors, advanced materials and manufacturing, space and quantum technologies, while fostering research partnerships and workforce development between the two countries. To learn more about the event visit their website.

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies, will participate in the Tech Diplomacy panel on September 8. Jeff Peterson, President and Chief Operating Officer of ReElement Technologies, will also participate in the workshop and lead classroom discussions. Both Kirk and Jeff will be available for individual meetings with workshop participants interested in ReElement's advanced refining platform and its role in strengthening U.S. and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference 2026

Dates: September 9-11, 2026

Location: Westin Hotel, Indianapolis, IN

The 56th Annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association Conference brings together senior business and government leaders from Japan and the U.S. Midwest to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic collaboration. Hosted this year in Indianapolis, the conference will explore opportunities across advanced manufacturing, workforce development, life sciences, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and critical minerals, while advancing long-standing commercial relationships between two important global manufacturing regions. To learn more about the conference please visit their website.

Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies will join the executive panel, "Innovation-Driven Future Industries: Semiconductors, AI and Critical Minerals" on September 11th. The discussion will bring together leaders from ReElement, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Purdue University and Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana to examine the technologies, industries and supply chains shaping the next generation of advanced manufacturing. Kirk will also participate in conference activities throughout the event, providing an opportunity to engage with U.S. and Japanese business leaders, government officials and commercial partners.

UBS Global Materials Conference

Dates: September 9-10, 2026

Location: New York, NY

The UBS Global Materials Conference is a long-standing institutional investor conference bringing together senior executives from companies across the global materials sector with investors for direct discussions on business strategy, market dynamics, growth opportunities and long-term investment themes. Now in its 38th year, the conference is structured around one-on-one and small-group meetings between company leadership teams and institutional investors.

Mark LaVerghetta, Executive Director of American Resources Corporation and ReElement, and Kirk Taylor, Chief Financial Officer of American Resources and ReElement, will represent the companies throughout the conference and participate in meetings with institutional investors and other members of the investment community.

ReCell Center Industry Collaboration Meeting

Dates: September 21-22, 2026

Location: Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, IL

The ReCell Center Industry Collaboration Meeting brings together government, industry, research and battery recycling stakeholders to advance the U.S. battery recycling ecosystem and strengthen domestic battery-material supply chains. Hosted at Argonne National Laboratory, the meeting will focus on emerging technologies, industry needs and opportunities for greater collaboration across battery collection, processing, recycling and materials recovery. To learn more about the conference please visit their website.

Chris Dreska, Chief Executive Officer of Electrified Materials, will represent EMCO throughout the meeting and engage with industry participants, government representatives, technology partners and other stakeholders across the battery-material supply chain. EMCO is rapidly expanding its capabilities across battery disposition, aggregation, dismantling, preprocessing and conditioning, including growing activity around LFP and other lithium-ion battery materials.

Adamas Intelligence Rare Earth Mines, Magnets & Motors 2026

Dates: September 28-30, 2026

Location: Westin Harbour Castle, Toronto Canada

Adamas Intelligence Rare Earth Mines, Magnets & Motors 2026 Conference is an executive-level industry summit bringing together leaders from across the global rare earth supply chain, including mining, refining, metals, magnet manufacturing and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The conference will examine supply and demand dynamics, pricing, emerging suppliers, evolving trade policy and how manufacturers are working to strengthen and diversify critical rare earth and magnet supply chains. For additional information about the event, visit the conference website.

Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Africa, will participate in the Recyclers Panel, bringing ReElement's perspective on the role advanced refining can play in converting recycled and other critical mineral feedstocks into high-purity products for downstream markets. Ben will also be available for meetings with rare earth producers, magnet manufacturers, OEMs, strategic partners and other participants across the global critical mineral supply chain.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation operartes a critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a majority-owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) focused on building scalable recycling, processing and circular supply-chain solutions for critical minerals and strategic materials. EMCO aggregates, processes and conditions end-of-life products, manufacturing scrap and other material streams, including lithium-ion batteries, permanent magnets, data-center and electronic components, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals, to recover and prepare critical mineral feedstocks for reuse and advanced refining.

Through its growing network of commercial and strategic partners, EMCO is expanding capabilities across material disposition, reverse logistics, dismantling, destruction, preprocessing and conditioning while selectively connecting specialized participants across the supply chain. In collaboration with ReElement Technologies Corporation and other strategic partners, EMCO is developing efficient pathways to return lithium, rare earth elements and other critical materials to domestic and allied manufacturing supply chains.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-reelement-technologies-and-electrified-materials-a-1217884