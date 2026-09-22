American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies to Hold Meetings in New York During Climate Week and UN General Assembly

Company representatives to engage with international partners and U.S. public and private sector stakeholders on advancing domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / American Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") through its strategic minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity, today announced that Company representatives will participate in events and meetings in New York City during Climate Week NYC and the United Nations General Assembly.

The visit will focus on strengthening international relationships, exploring partnership opportunities and engaging with U.S. public and private sector stakeholders. These discussions support ReElement's work to connect global mineral resources and recycled feedstocks with advanced separation and refining capabilities, strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

As countries and industries seek more diverse and reliable sources of critical materials, refining capacity is an essential link between available resources and usable products. ReElement's modular, chromatography-based platform supports partnerships that connect resource development, recycling and downstream manufacturing with the high-purity materials required for strategic supply chains.

Ben Kincaid, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Africa, and Rhett Rezendes Associate, will represent ReElement at a variety of events and individual meetings throughout their visit. The Company welcomes conversations with prospective partners, industry participants, government representatives and other stakeholders interested in critical mineral refining, international collaboration and supply chain development.

To arrange a meeting during the week, interested parties are encouraged to connect with Ben Kincaid or Rhett Rezendes directly through LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation operates a critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio holding of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading U.S. developer and operator of advanced rare earth and critical mineral refining capacity. The Company has developed a modular, refining-first platform that efficiently separates and purifies high-purity rare earth elements and critical minerals from a diverse range of primary mineral concentrates, recycled materials, industrial byproducts and other unconventional feedstocks.

Built around proprietary chromatography-based separation and purification technology, ReElement's commercial platform is designed to produce specification-grade materials while reducing chemical consumption, minimizing environmental impact and enabling flexible, capital-efficient deployment. Its modular architecture allows refining capacity to expand in alignment with customer demand, feedstock availability and evolving strategic priorities.

ReElement collaborates with commercial, industrial and government partners to strengthen secure, resilient and commercially sustainable domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains supporting defense, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, permanent magnets, energy and battery technologies. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-to-hold-meetings-in-new-york-during-climate-week-and-un-ge-1225283