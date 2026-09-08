

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced Tuesday it has received an undefinitized contract award from Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), valued at $4.7 billion over seven years, to produce propulsion systems for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor.



The multi-year contract is L3Harris' largest PAC-3 propulsion award to date, which aligns with the long-term framework agreement established with the Department of War.



The new contract will support large-scale production of the MSE interceptor's advanced two-pulse solid rocket motor, Lethality Enhancer and Attitude Control Motors.



L3Harris broke ground on two new facilities to support PAC-3 MSE in June at its Camden, Arkansas, site, which will enable substantial increases in onsite production, improve throughput and further modernize solid rocket motor manufacturing capabilities. Both production facilities are expected to be operational in 2027.



The new facilities build on earlier Camden investments supporting PAC-3 production, including dedicated bays and automated digital X-ray systems.



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