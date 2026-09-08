Consumer Technology Association: Stellantis to Bring Human-Centered Mobility Vision to CES 2027 Keynote

CEO Antonio Filosa to showcase how Stellantis is leveraging technology to make mobility smarter and more personal

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, announces Stellantis CEO, Antonio Filosa, will deliver a keynote on the opening day of CES 2027 on January 6. Filosa will highlight how Stellantis is integrating advanced technologies across its vehicles, software and digital ecosystems to create a more seamless and intuitive customer experience. With 14 automotive brands serving customers around the world, Stellantis brings a unique global perspective on how innovation can be human and smart improving the way people move.

"CES brings together leaders from across industries to showcase technology that solves real challenges, and we're thrilled to welcome Stellantis and Antonio Filosa to share their vision for the future of mobility," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President and CEO, CTA. "As mobility becomes more connected, intelligent and personalized, Stellantis is demonstrating how technology can make everyday experiences safer and more enjoyable for people around the world."

Stellantis plans to unveil new vehicles and software platforms, including demonstrations that bring tech to life. The keynote will reflect Stellantis' global footprint and collaborative approach to innovation.

Filosa is a veteran of Stellantis with a proven track record of hands-on success during his more than 25 years in the automotive industry. He led the Jeep brand and both North and South America regions, driving growth and solid market positioning for all brands.

"Technology has the greatest impact when used to improve the way people live and move," said Filosa. "CES gives us the opportunity to show how Stellantis is turning innovation into real customer value, creating smarter, more connected and intuitive experiences that are designed around people. Our ambition is simple: use technology to make mobility more personal, more accessible and better for everyone."

Filosa speaks following the CTA State of the Industry Address at 8:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 6, 2027, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian.

The narrative will extend directly to Stellantis' CES show floor presence, creating a seamless experience between its keynote storytelling and physical exhibit. Visit the Stellantis booth 4518 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

Registration for CES 2027 opens today!

About CES:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2027 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA):

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 17 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES - the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

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