Two Races, One Community: DP World Strengthens Its Support for Sports in Santos

More than 1,800 registered runners participated in two events backed by DP World through Santos' Municipal Sports Incentive Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / DP World supported two community races in Santos, bringing together more than 1,800 registered participants and reinforcing the company's long-term investment in sports, health, and community development in Brazil's Baixada Santista region.

Through Santos' Municipal Sports Incentive Program (Promifae), DP World sponsored the second Santos Historic Center Run and the Forest Run, with more than 100 DP World employees participating across the two events.

The events build on DP World's longstanding connection to running in Santos. Earlier this year, the company marked its 13th participation in the 10KM Tribuna FM Race, fielding 520 runners and ranking among the five largest teams in the competition.

Running Through the Heart of Santos

The 5K Santos Historic Center Run, organized by the Santos Commercial Association (Associação Comercial de Santos - ACS), brought together 1,211 registered participants, including 75 DP World employees.

The race took runners through the streets of Santos' Historic Center, connecting sport with an area closely linked to the city's commercial and maritime history. DP World's participation reflects its longstanding connection with Santos, where the company operates one of Brazil's major private port terminals and supports the country's international trade.

Connecting Sports, Community and Nature

One week later, DP World sponsored the Forest Run for the second consecutive year. The event welcomed 619 registered participants, including 30 DP World employees, for a 5K race centered around the Chico Mendes Botanical Garden.

Runners completed four kilometers through surrounding streets before finishing with a kilometer along the Botanical Garden's trails. The event also featured a Kids Run for children ages 3 to 12, encouraging healthy habits from an early age.

The race highlighted one of Santos' important green spaces, which is home to more than 300 catalogued plant species and serves as a destination for environmental education and recreation.

Investing in Santos Beyond Port Operations

Since 2015, DP World has invested more than BRL 11 million through Municipal Tax Incentive Programs for sports and culture, including Promifae and Promicult, supporting 160 projects and reaching more than 33,500 people in the Santos region.

These initiatives span sports, education, social inclusion, and community development, with support for activities including running, canoeing, surfing, gymnastics, cycling, skateboarding, and duathlon. The investments also contribute to the local economy by engaging professionals, organizers, suppliers, service providers, and businesses involved in delivering community programs.

Through these initiatives, DP World continues to promote health, opportunity, and community engagement in the regions where it operates.

Learn more about how DP World supports people and communities around the world.



Forest Run participants celebrate at the DP World-sponsored race in Santos

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

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SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/two-races-one-community-dp-world-strengthens-its-support-for-sports-in-santos-1218026