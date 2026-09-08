

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) announced Tuesday that Greg Ebel will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2026. The company has appointed Michele Harradence to succeed Ebel as President and Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2027.



Harradence is currently Enbridge's Executive Vice-President and President, Gas Distribution and Storage. Ebel will remain a member of the Board through his retirement date and serve as an advisor to the Board and Harradence from January until May 2027.



Ebel joined Enbridge in 2017, transitioning from President and CEO of Spectra Energy to Chair of the Board of Enbridge with the merger of the two companies. He became President and CEO in January 2023.



Harradence's appointment follows a multi-year succession planning process led by the Board and reflects her extensive leadership experience across Enbridge's gas distribution and gas transmission and midstream businesses and her previous roles in the oil sands and in refining in Canada.



Harradence has led Enbridge's gas utilities since 2022, including guiding the integration of U.S. utility businesses.



Prior to her appointment to the utility, she was Senior Vice-President and Chief Operations Officer in Enbridge's Gas Transmission and Midstream business in Houston. She joined Enbridge in 2014 having served previously in senior leadership roles with Shell Canada.



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