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WKN: A2PNH3 | ISIN: US14843C1053 | Ticker-Symbol: 086
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 09:55
27,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 15:42 Uhr
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SciBase receives additional order from Castle Biosciences, advancing the collaboration

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leader in AI-based devices for detection and prevention in dermatology, today announces that it has received an additional order for an acceleration of the current, ongoing clinical study and preparations for a second clinical study under the collaboration with Castle Biosciences. The order consists of both the portable Nevisense Go pen device and electrodes to a value of around $0.6 million or approximately MSEK 5.

In 2025, SciBase entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL), a US-based leader in molecular diagnostics. The first study under the collaboration project, which aims to predict relapses in atopic dermatitis (AD), is ongoing and this order is for both an acceleration of the initial clinical study as well as preparation for a second clinical study. Deliveries are expected to start in Q4 2026.

"The collaboration with Castle Biosciences is moving forward at a fast pace with rapid patient recruitment in our first joint study and this additional order signals the expansion of our collaboration," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "At SciBase we are very excited to, together with Castle Biosciences, help patients with skin barrier dysfunctions get access to more effective therapies."

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 03:00 PM CEST on September 8, 2026.

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA): DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 8 588 68 570, E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-receives-additional-order-from-castle-biosciences--advancing-the-collaboration,c4393402

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4393402/4258029.pdf

PR order 2 Castle eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-receives-additional-order-from-castle-biosciences-advancing-the-collaboration-302872365.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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