Quantum X Labs Inc.: Ex-Google, IBM, Microsoft and HP Research Scientist, Professor Daniel Freedman Joins Quantum X Labs as Distinguished Quantum Scientist

The appointment of the Harvard PhD as a Distinguished Quantum Scientist reflects Quantum X Labs' commitment to building a world-class quantum technology company

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: QXL) ("Quantum X Labs" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Professor Daniel Freedman as Distinguished Quantum Scientist, effective immediately.

Professor Freedman brings to Quantum X Labs a distinguished career spanning fundamental research, artificial intelligence, applied mathematics, computational science and quantum-related disciplines, with senior research and academic positions at leading global technology companies and academic institutions.

In his new role, Professor Freedman will contribute to the Company's fundamental strategy and scientific roadmap, with a particular focus on the intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum technology applications. His work will include the development of the company's various quantum technologies for real world applications and to scale.

Professor Freedman's current research interests include AI approaches to Quantum Physics, AI approaches to Quantum Chemistry, AI approaches to Partial Differential Equations, and Atomistic and Molecular AI.

His previous research has encompassed: Novel Scientific Imaging Modalities, Computational Algebraic Topology, Mathematical Methods for Vision and Learning and AI for Biology and Medicine.

Prior to joining Quantum X Labs, Professor Freedman held a range of senior industrial research positions, including: Distinguished Research Scientist at Genesis Molecular AI; Head of Fundamental Research - Science Group and Senior Staff Research Scientist at Verily AI; Staff Research Scientist at Google Research; Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research; Lead Research Scientist at IBM Research; and Senior Research Scientist ay Hewlett-Packard (HP) Laboratories. He also spent a decade as an academic in both the United States and Israel, where he was the recipient of numerous awards, including the NSF CAREER Award and the Fulbright Fellowship.

Professor Freedman received his academic training at leading U.S. institutions, including: Ph.D. in Engineering Sciences from Harvard University, A.M. in Economics from Harvard University and A.B. in Physics from Princeton University.

"We are pleased to welcome Professor Daniel Freedman to Quantum X Labs as Distinguished Quantum Scientist," said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Technology Officer of Quantum X Labs. "Daniel's combination of deep expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematics, computational science and quantum research represents a significant addition to our scientific capabilities. His career has consistently focused on applying advanced computational and mathematical methods to complex scientific problems, and we believe his expertise will be highly relevant to our long-term research and technology strategy."

Professor Daniel Freedman: "I am excited to join Quantum X Labs at a time when the company is shifting from science to real world applications. The convergence of AI with quantum physics, chemistry, molecular science and advanced mathematical modeling presents an exciting frontier".

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated contributions of Professor Daniel Freedman and the the development of the company's various quantum technologies for real world applications and to scale. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com