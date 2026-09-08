



TOKYO, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501, "Hitachi") today announced that it is collaborating with Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE, "Bloom Energy"), to deliver fuel cell based power solutions for on-site*1 electricity generation targeting data centers and industrial customers. In this collaboration, Hitachi will leverage its deep expertise in energy and industrial systems integration to drive the overall planning, design, development, and operational support. Bloom Energy will provide globally proven, highly efficient, and ready-to-deploy fuel cells as well as technical support. Hitachi will also integrate its Operational Technology (OT) to enable seamless connectivity with customer's existing power infrastructure.Through this collaboration, Hitachi will accelerate the deployment of on-site power solutions for data centers and industrial facilities by combining its control and system integration capabilities with Bloom Energy's fuel cell technology. The collaboration expands Hitachi's energy solutions portfolio and broadens access to a wider range of customers, including those across the Hitachi Group's global customer base. In addition to enabling faster access to reliable power, the solution supports the digitalization of facility operations and helps optimize energy supply and demand."Japan's growing demand for power requires solutions that can be deployed quickly, operate reliably, and support the country's growth" said Aman Joshi, Chief Commercial Officer at Bloom Energy. "As Bloom continues to explore opportunities with international partners, we are delighted to collaborate with Hitachi, a trusted leader in energy infrastructure and industrial systems, with deep market and technology expertise. By deploying Bloom Energy's proven fuel cell technology in Japan, we can help customers bring reliable, low-carbon power online faster than the traditional grid."*1 On-site power: Power generation facilities installed near the point of consumption, such as factories, buildings, and other facilities. By generating power close to demand and integrating with existing power infrastructure as needed, it contributes to reducing CO emissions and securing electricity during emergencies.Meeting Japan's Growing Demand for Reliable, Low-Carbon PowerIn recent years, the widespread use of AI has driven the expansion of data centers and increased electricity demand in the industrial sector, heightening the need for stable, low-carbon power sources. Customers are increasingly turning to fuel cells as a solution to clean, resilient on-site power that can be deployed quickly and operated 24/7.Successful Demonstration at Omika WorksAhead of this collaboration, Hitachi initiated a pilot project at its Omika Works in Ibaraki Prefecture, integrating Bloom Energy's fuel cells with Hitachi's control systems. The project successfully demonstrated the high efficiency of Bloom Energy's fuel cells and the system's ability to remotely adjust power output and monitor operating conditions through external controls. This capability allows flexible adjustments to meet demand, along with the scalability required for multi-unit deployments.Omika Works serves as a core hub of the "Next-Generation Future City Co-Creation Project"*2 jointly promoted by Hitachi City and Hitachi, Ltd., advancing initiatives in collaboration with Hitachi's Strategic SIB Business Unit.*2 A project promoted by Hitachi City and Hitachi, Ltd. that aims to solve regional challenges by utilizing digital technology. The Omika Works is the central hub for "Green Industrial City," one of the project's key themes.Value Provided by Hitachi and Bloom EnergyThe strengths of each company creates compelling value for customers:- For Data Centers: Rapidly Deploying Highly Reliable Power for Surging DemandAs data centers face accelerating power demand driven by the rapid adoption of AI, fuel cell technology enables the fast deployment of clean, resilient, and reliable on-site power. Highly efficient and low carbon fuel cell technology simultaneously addresses electricity needs and advance data center decarbonization. By providing an on-site power solution that operates independently of grid constraints, customers can deploy power quickly and operate reliably.- For the Industrial Sector: Reducing energy costs and establishing uninterrupted production systemsFor industrial applications such as factories, semiconductor manufacturing plants, and other critical infrastructure, Bloom Energy's onsite fuel cell systems deliver power systems with reduced dependency on the existing power grid. With no mechanical moving parts, the system operates quietly and with high efficiency. Powered by natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen, it offers longer continuous runtimes than diesel and combustion-based alternatives due to a stable fuel supply. Hitachi's control systems optimize factory-wide power supply and demand while ensuring uninterrupted power to critical equipment during outages, thereby strengthening corporate resilience and bolstering business continuity (BCP*3).*3 Business continuity planning (BCP): A plan to minimize damage to business assets and to restore and continue business operations in the event of an emergency.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges.Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Business ContactInfrastructure Control Systems DivisionSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.