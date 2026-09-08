Rogers Communications Inc.: Rogers and OEG Sports & Entertainment Extend Strategic Partnership for 10 More Years

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers and OEG Sports & Entertainment (OEGSE), today announced a 10-year extension of their strategic partnership, keeping Rogers Place as the home of the Edmonton Oilers through 2036-

This extension comes as the iconic Rogers Place is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. To mark the occasion, Rogers is awarding more than 1,500 Oilers tickets to customers throughout the season, starting with 300 tickets for the Home Opener presented by Rogers on Tuesday, September 29 vs Vancouver. Details on how customers can win tickets for the home opener will be announced shortly.

"This long-term extension reflects the strength of our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers and the shared belief that hockey connects communities," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO, Rogers. "We're proud to celebrate 10 years of Rogers Place with Oilers fans, and to continue investing in unique experiences that bring fans and customers closer to the game."

Ahead of the home opener, Rogers is proud to present Oilers Fan Day on September 19, a marquee community event that includes an open practice, alumni meet and greet, and locker room sale.

And new this season, the Rogers Goal Cam at Rogers Place allows fans to instantly capture and share their live in-arena reactions to every Oilers goal all season long. Rogers also continues to be the proud presenting partner of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation 50/50 and Every Kid Deserves a Shot program.

"For the past decade, Rogers has shared our commitment to supporting and connecting communities across Oil Country and creating exceptional experiences for Oilers fans-both at Rogers Place and through the Sportsnet broadcast," said Hugh Weber, CEO, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "As we celebrate 10 years of Rogers Place and ICE District, this long-term extension is a testament to the strength of our partnership, and we're excited about what we can create for Oilers fans over the next decade."

This announcement expands on the unprecedented sponsorship deal signed in 2013 and includes extensive brand and advertising placements, arena signage, concourse, rink, in-ice, in-bowl and in-game applications.

Last year, Rogers and the NHL announced a 12-year agreement for the national media rights to NHL games on all platforms in Canada through the 2037-38 season. Sportsnet is also the exclusive regional broadcast partner of the Edmonton Oilers through 2035.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

About OEG Sports & Entertainment

As a North American leader in Sports & Entertainment, OEGSE brings together iconic NHL, AHL and WHL franchises, the world's best entertainment venues and events, ICE District, the industry-leading Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and media production company, Dark Castle Entertainment.

For more information:

Rogers Communications

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338