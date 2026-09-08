KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding confirms the gradual resumption of operations at Smart Salem and launches the Klea Health brand to showcase its expertise in the wellness sector

Paris, 8 September 2026

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses, provides an update on the recovery seen at its subsidiary Smart Salem in Dubai and its strategic progress.

Confirmed recovery in business and cost-saving measures to maintain profitability

As indicated when the half-yearly turnover figures were published, business had begun to show signs of improvement from June onwards, following several months marked by the consequences of the regional geopolitical situation. The tensions affecting the Middle East had indeed weighed on passenger flows, economic activity and the uptake of certain healthcare services, including in the United Arab Emirates.

In this challenging environment, the teams at Smart Salem remained fully committed to adapting the operational structure, maintaining service quality and preparing for a gradual return to more sustained growth. Cost-saving measures were also implemented to align the cost structure with the current level of activity and thereby safeguard the Company's operational profitability.

Today, business indicators confirm this improvement. The months of July and August saw a more modest decline in activity than that observed in the first half of the year (-20% at constant exchange rates). This positive trend continued during the first weeks of September, with activity reaching a record high since the start of the conflict.

Launch of Klea Health: a new strategic milestone in the development of the wellness business

Despite this challenging economic climate, Klea Holding remains very optimistic about medium and long-term structural trends. Accordingly, the Group has decided to launch the Klea Health brand as part of its value creation strategy and to better showcase its expertise in the fields of prevention, wellbeing and longevity. This new commercial identity will henceforth be used for all of the Group's wellness activities, which already accounted for more than 15% of turnover in the first half of 2026.

Klea Health has been designed to become a premium benchmark in Dubai for preventive healthcare, wellbeing and longevity services, thanks in particular to an ever-more-advanced range of tests focusing on biomarkers and genetics (DNA). The brand draws on the expertise developed by the Group, as well as Smart Salem's existing infrastructure, laboratories and customer base.

The service offering will be based on a holistic approach to preventive healthcare, combining advanced health check-ups, biomarker analyses, genetic testing, longevity programmes, specialist consultations and dedicated corporate wellbeing solutions.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group whose ambition is to capitalise on the strong economic growth in the Middle East to maximise the growth and value creation of its businesses. Klea Holding, through its 'scaling industries of the future' identity, currently operates via Smart Salem, the leading network of digital medical testing centres accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates; its joint venture Smart Health, dedicated to the roll-out of digital medical testing centres in Saudi Arabia; and Klea Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary dedicated to the commercialisation of a portfolio of licensed medicines in the Middle East and Africa. Based in Paris, Klea Holding is listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relations: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relations: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

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