AMOEBA: Syngenta and Amoéba Seal Exclusive European Distribution Deal, Aiming to Bring a Breakthrough Biofungicide to Cereal Growers

The exclusive agreement will span the cereals market across the European Union, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Switzerland, with first market launches from 2028/29;

This new-generation biocontrol fungicide, developed from Amoéba's solution, is designed to control septoria tritici blotch and yellow rust, two major fungal diseases affecting wheat, and other cereal diseases while helping to limit the development of resistance, at a time when the number of available conventional treatment options is declining.

Basel, Switzerland and Chassieu, France, 08 September, 2026 - Syngenta Crop Protection AG and Amoéba today announce an exclusive supply and distribution agreement for a next-generation biocontrol fungicide (formulation AXP20), based on the lysate of the amoeba Willaertia magna C2c Maky (EU 2025/1177). The agreement converts the companies' November 2025 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) into a binding, long-term commercial and development partnership, with the product to be commercialized under a Syngenta trademark once registered.

The deal arrives at a pivotal moment as European cereal growers face a shrinking crop protection toolbox amid tightening regulation and mounting pathogen resistance.

First market registrations are expected for Q3 2028. First sales in core EU markets are expected by the end of 2028 for use by farmers in spring 2029 in wheat, spelt, and triticale (spring and winter).

A critical tool against Europe's costliest cereal threats

Under this agreement, Syngenta will be the exclusive distributor of the biofungicide for all cereals (except corn) across the EU-27, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Switzerland, targeting firstly the two most economically damaging fungal diseases in European cereals: septoria tritici blotch (Zymoseptoria tritici) and yellow rust (Puccinia striiformis).

The scale is significant. Together, these diseases affect an estimated 9 to 12 million hectares annually. In Germany alone, septoria drives yield losses of 5% to 50%, costing farmers up to €1.5 billion every year, while yellow rust can slash yields by 10% to 70% and cause total crop failure in susceptible varieties, according to recognized industry and academic sources.

Matthew Pickard, Syngenta's Head of Seedcare and Biologicals for Europe, said: "With conventional crop protection facing mounting regulatory and resistance headwinds, this next-generation biofungicide arrives at exactly the right moment - a genuine breakthrough for our biocontrol portfolio and for every cereal farmer looking to protect their yields and strengthen the resilience of their farming system."

A distinct mode of action for modern crop management

A key differentiator of this technology lies in its unique biological origin. Derived from a single-celled amoeba, it works mainly by inhibiting the germination of fungal spores. In field trials, it has shown strong efficacy against both septoria and yellow rust while activating the plant's own natural defenses - a dual performance that makes it a natural fit for integrated crop management and a valuable tool for resistance management.

Owing to its multisite, multi-mechanism activity, the lysate of Willaertia magna C2c Maky is classified by the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC) under Group BM02-biologicals with multiple modes of action-with no known resistance and a low to very low resistance risk.

This significant potential is backed at the highest level: the active substance received EU approval in 2025 following EFSA's assessment. In June 2026, Amoéba secured its marketing authorization in France for AXPERA, a biofungicide based on the same technology. This landmark approval clears the path for other Member States to finalize national authorizations in the coming months, accelerating the route to market. Furthermore, in October 2025, Amoéba was awarded the prestigious Bernard Blum Gold Medal as the most promising biocontrol solution of the year and its solution was recognised as the innovative solution of the year by professionals in the SIVAL in January 2026.

"Signing this binding agreement with Syngenta is a defining milestone for Amoéba. We are proud to partner with the cereals leader in Europe. Among many other biological solutions, Syngenta's screening has selected AXP20 as the highest performing biofungicide: our solution is the first next-generation biofungicide able to control both yellow rust and septoria diseases in wheat. For the most important market in Europe, Green for Agro was looking for the best partner with recognized experience launching and marketing biofungicides with cereal growers in Europe", said Jean-Marc Petat, Managing Director of Green for Agro, Amoéba's biosolutions subsidiary.

Backed by one of biocontrol's most ambitious development programs

The partners are putting significant resources behind AXP20. In 2026 alone, Syngenta and Amoéba are jointly conducting more than 70 field trials, with both companies committed to expanding this collaboration further - making it one of the most extensive validation efforts in the biocontrol space.

AXP20 ranks among the key products in Syngenta's biologicals portfolio. Capable of protecting more than 1 million hectares of cereals across its expanding European footprint, it strengthens Syngenta's leadership in the biofungicide market for cereals.

Agreement terms and route-to-market

Syngenta holds exclusive distribution rights for all cereals (except corn) across the EU-27, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Switzerland.

Both companies are now advancing joint regulatory and field-trial programs across Europe, with first registrations targeted for Q3 2028 in core EU markets and around 2029 in the UK and Switzerland. Beyond wheat, the partnership already envisages extending the product into new crops and geographies as its efficacy profile broadens, reinforcing its potential as a long-term growth platform.

Editor's note: The product trademark is pending regulatory approval and will be confirmed ahead of first commercial launch. The product is referred to by its development code AXP20 in this release.

Media Contacts Web Resources Syngenta Media Relations

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Julien Fourmont

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julien.fourmont@syngenta.com



Klaus Bassermann

Product Manager Disease Control Biocontrol Europe

klaus.bassermann@syngenta.com



Amoéba Media Relations

Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume

Investor relations

amoeba@actus.fr

Serena Boni

Financial press relations

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Business and general public press relations

pinto@droitdevant.fr Pictures

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a leading science-based agricultural technology (AgTech) company, creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field to help meet the demands of modern agriculture. Using cutting-edge innovation and guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta helps farmers to grow resilient, healthy crops that can feed a growing global population, while protecting and enhancing the planet. Syngenta employs more than 30,000 employees in over 90 countries and is part of Syngenta Group. It consists of two business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland, and Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States.

To find out more about how Syngenta creates breakthroughs for farmers around the world, read our stories and follow us on social media.

Data protection is important to us. You are receiving this publication on the legal basis of Article 6 para 1 lit. f GDPR ("legitimate interest"). However, if you do not wish to receive further information about Syngenta, just send us a brief informal message and we will no longer process your details for this purpose. You can also find further details in our privacy statement.

About Amoéba

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and submitted applications for approval in Europe and the United States. The active substance has already been approved in the United States in 2022 and received a positive and final report from the EFSA in Europe. The AXPERA product was granted marketing authorisation in 2025 in the United States and in 2026 in France, ahead of other targeted European countries.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme.

For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com

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