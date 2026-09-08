Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has further strengthened its partnership with Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) through long-term travel retail contract extensions across Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Bajío International Airports in Mexico.
The extensions secure Avolta's continued presence at four of Mexico's most important business and leisure travel gateways, which together welcome more than 30 million passengers annually. The agreement reinforces Avolta's position in one of its most established and strategically important markets in Latin America.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2396062
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2396062 08.09.2026 CET/CEST