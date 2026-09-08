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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 19:21
370,40 Euro
-3,87 % -14,90
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ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 19:26 Uhr
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Governance & Accountability Institute: G&A Institute To Host "Resilient Leadership" Webinar in Collaboration With S&P Global, Marking 25 Years of Insights on Sustainability Disclosure

Executive session ahead of NY Climate Week will explore how leading companies use the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to strengthen strategy, resilience, and long-term value

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A), a leader in corporate sustainability consulting and research, today announced Resilient Leadership, an executive webinar hosted in collaboration with S&P Global, to be held Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT. Registration is now open at ga-institute.com/webinars/resilient-leadership.

The session, convening on the eve of New York Climate Week, brings together North American companies to explore how sustainability is being embedded into business strategy, risk management, and long-term value creation. Whether an organization is preparing for its first participation in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) or refining a long-established program, the webinar will offer practical, actionable insight from long-term CSA participants.

As market expectations continue to evolve, companies face growing pressure to understand their most material sustainability risks, manage complex impacts, respond to stakeholder expectations, and identify opportunities that strengthen resilience. Attendees will hear directly from leaders at companies with 25 years of experience responding to the CSA, on how they leverage sustainability insights, benchmark against peers, and translate performance data into strategic action.

The discussion will also highlight how leading companies use the CSA process not only as an annual disclosure exercise, but as a strategic tool to continuously evaluate and improve performance. Drawing on the experience of long-term participants, panelists will examine how the CSA process has evolved over more than 25 years and how companies use its insights to inform decision-making, engage stakeholders, and better position themselves in a changing sustainability landscape. The session will close with a forward-looking conversation on the key sustainability trends shaping global markets.

What Attendees Will Gain

  • Insights into how leading companies embed sustainability into business strategy, governance, and risk management

  • Details on how organizations identify material sustainability risks, manage impacts, and uncover opportunities for resilience

  • Practical examples of how companies use the CSA process to benchmark performance, improve data quality, engage internal teams, and support continuous improvement

  • Peer insights from companies with 25 years of CSA participation and long-standing experience as sustainability leaders

  • A forward-looking view of global sustainability trends influencing markets, investors, regulation, and corporate strategy

Confirmed Discussion Leaders

  • Louis D. Coppola, CEO, G&A Institute

  • Robert Dornau, Head of Corporate Solutions and Engagement S&P Global Energy Sustainable1

  • Mike Wallace, Strategic Advisor, Corporate Solutions & Engagement, S&P Global

  • Maureen Mazurek, Chief Sustainability and EHS Officer, BD - Becton, Dickinson and Company

Additional speakers to be announced.

To register, visit ga-institute.com/webinars/resilient-leadership.

ABOUT GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE, INC. (www.ga-institute.com)

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

CONTACT:
Louis D. Coppola
Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.
Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14
Email: lcoppola@ga-institute.com


G&A Institute Webinar "Resilient Leadership" in collaboration with S&P Global, Marking 25 Years of Insights on Sustainability Disclosure

Find more stories and multimedia from Governance & Accountability Institute at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Governance & Accountability Institute
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/governance-accountability-institute-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Governance & Accountability Institute



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ganda-institute-to-host-%22resilient-leadership%22-webinar-in-co-1218180

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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