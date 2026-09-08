Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that during its annual general meeting (AGM) the Company's shareholders approved a Fiscal Year 2026 cash dividend of CHF 1.36 per share an increase of CHF 0.10 compared to the previous year's dividend of CHF 1.26 per share.

Additionally, at the meeting, all board nominees, including Logitech's chairperson, Guy Gecht, were re-elected with strong majority approval. All other company proposals at the AGM were also approved.

"It was a pleasure to gather with our shareholders, and I'm grateful for their strong support," said Guy Gecht, Logitech's chairperson of the board. "We're pleased with the approval of all of our proposals, including the increased annual dividend. The Board remains focused on supporting Hanneke and the leadership team in driving innovation, executing our strategy and creating long-term value. As AI reshapes how we work and play, we believe Logitech has an even greater opportunity to help people both collaborate more effectively and interact with technology in more natural and powerful ways."

Logitech expects the payment date for the dividend to be September 23, 2026 and the record date for the dividend to be September 22, 2026. The shares are expected to be traded ex-dividend on the SIX Swiss Exchange starting on September 21, 2026 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on September 22, 2026. Shareholders will find more information about the dividend on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people as they work, create, game, and stream. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or the company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com