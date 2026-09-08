



Zurich, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy and Daikin Industries, Ltd. today announced an agreement to establish a long-term strategic supply relationship for Hitachi Energy's EconiQ(R) portfolio of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6)-free high-voltage technologies. As part of the agreement, Daikin Chemical Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., will supply C4-FN, a specialty gas component used in insulating gas mixtures. The C4-FN will be produced by Daikin Refrigerants Frankfurt GmbH at its facility in Frankfurt, Germany, leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities, high quality, and environmental standards. The new production capacity will become available in 2027 and is part of a resilient global supply strategy for critical materials used in Hitachi Energy's SF6-free EconiQ technology.SF6, a strong greenhouse gas with a global warming potential 24,300 times greater than CO2, is commonly used in high-voltage equipment for its superior insulation and switching properties. Utilizing C4-FN gas, the EconiQ portfolio reduces up to 99 percent in CO2-equivalent emissions compared with conventional SF6-insulated equipment, while retaining the same technical performance, reliability, and compactness.The announcement comes as demand for EconiQ continues to grow worldwide. The portfolio has attracted more than 4,000 orders across 40 countries, as utilities and industries expand and modernize their power grids while eager to reduce the environmental impact of their infrastructure.To support this growth, Hitachi Energy is pursuing a multi-sourcing strategy for the key materials. The addition of Daikin as a supplier strengthens the supply chain behind the EconiQ portfolio, complementing existing qualified sources in Asia with capacity in Europe."As the demand for eco-efficient equipment continues to grow around the world, strengthening our supply chain is essential," said Markus Heimbach, CEO, High Voltage Products Business Unit, Hitachi Energy. "Adding a world-class German production site enhances supply resilience and supports the manufacturing of clean energy technologies in Europe. We want to be sure that we can continue meeting customer demand.""This agreement reflects a shared commitment to supporting the energy transition through innovation, quality, and long-term collaboration," said Yasuhisa Hirao, General Manager, Chemicals Division, Daikin Industries, Ltd. "We are proud that our group company, Daikin Refrigerants Frankfurt GmbH, will produce an essential component of the global value chain for power grids."Daikin brings nearly a century of experience in chemical manufacturing, a global network spanning Asia, North America, and Europe, and long-standing sustainability commitments under its Environmental Vision 2050, including targets for greenhouse gas emissions reduction certified by the Science Based Targets initiative.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About DaikinDaikin Industries, Ltd. (TSE: 6367), headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a global leader in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) solutions, and refrigerants, with nearly a century of expertise in advanced chemical manufacturing. Operating in more than 170 countries and regions, with over 100,000 employees worldwide, Daikin is committed to driving sustainable solutions through continuous innovation and its Environmental Vision 2050. For more information, visit https://www.daikin.com.About Daikin Chemical Europe GmbH / Daikin Refrigerants Frankfurt GmbHDaikin Chemical Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Ltd., coordinates the sales, marketing, and distribution of fluorochemical products across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Daikin Refrigerants Frankfurt GmbH, based in Frankfurt, Germany, is a key manufacturing site within the Daikin Group, specializing in high-quality fluorochemical products and refrigerants. Together, they support the transition toward sustainable and clean technologies. For more information, visit https://www.daikinchem.de.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.