

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to block Bombardier from selling its aircraft in the United States unless the Canadian company manufactures planes domestically, escalating tensions between the two countries.



Trump said in a social media post that Bombardier should build its aircraft in the U.S. if it wants access to the American market. The company responded by highlighting its strong ties to the U.S. aerospace industry, saying its supply chain includes about 2,800 American companies across 47 states.



Bombardier said major components of its business jets are already produced in the U.S. Wings are manufactured in Texas, flight-control components are made near Los Angeles, while Honeywell produces engines for Challenger jets in Phoenix and Collins Aerospace supplies avionics from Iowa.



The potential restrictions have also raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers. Bombardier employs more than 1,200 people in Kansas, prompting Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall to urge the Trump administration to consider the impact on local workers and suppliers.



The dispute comes after U.S.-Canada trade talks broke down in August, followed by new tariffs from both countries. Bombardier remains a major Canadian manufacturer, although it has increasingly focused on private business jets after selling its commercial aircraft and other operations.



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