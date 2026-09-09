

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Five employees of Professional Ocean Service Corp., an airline cleaning company, were killed when an Amazon-branded cargo plane overran the runway at Miami International Airport and struck their van.



The victims were identified as Rolando Aleman Leon, 55, Yoel Rodriguez Naranjo, 53, Julio C. Pineda, 75, Carlos Acosta Fajardo, 53, and Javierkys Reyes Quevedo, 47. Five other people were injured, with two remaining in critical condition. The two pilots of the Boeing 767-300 were treated and released.



The aircraft, operated by 21 Air, was returning to Miami from San Juan, Puerto Rico, on its third flight of the day when it overran the runway during landing. It struck airport equipment before hitting the cleaning company's Ford van, then broke through a perimeter fence and collided with a passenger SUV on a nearby road.



The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. Investigators have recovered the aircraft's flight data and cockpit voice recorders as they work to determine what caused the crash.



Professional Ocean Service said it was 'heartbroken' by the deaths, describing its employees as family and offering condolences to their relatives and support to those injured.



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