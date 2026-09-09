Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y) ("Argo" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative graphene-based technologies, is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong investor demand, the Company has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering from $1,000,000 to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now consist of up to 1,875,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.80 per Unit. The Offering also includes an over-allotment option for up to an additional 375,000 Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $300,000, exercisable at the Company's discretion.

Each Unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $1.00 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), if applicable. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including acceptance by the Exchange.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance the next phase of its STREAM commercialization strategy, including securing and developing a facility in the outskirts of Chicago, Illinois area to support continued development of the STREAM technology and related intellectual property, the establishment of a graphene refinery and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Argo Graphene Solutions Corp.

Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. is a Canadian advanced materials company developing and commercializing graphene technologies based on the proprietary STREAM production platform, exclusively licensed from Grapherry with a pathway to full ownership. Led by CEO Dr. Vikas Berry, Argo is developing a vertically integrated graphene refinery platform designed to connect graphene and graphene oxide production with application development, industrial testing and commercialization.

The Company is evaluating STREAM materials across multiple industrial markets, including energy storage, AI infrastructure, semiconductors and advanced electronics, construction, composites, agriculture, coatings and other emerging applications. Argo's strategy combines advanced-material production, application development, testing, industry collaboration and commercialization.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's opinions and estimates as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to, the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. Argo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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