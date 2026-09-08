Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2026 Distribution

Southfield, MI, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.12 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2026. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2026, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 455 developed properties comprising approximately 156,130 developed sites in the United States and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team

investorrelations@suncommunities.com

(248) 208-2500

www.suninc.com