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WKN: 888745 | ISIN: US8666741041 | Ticker-Symbol: SCZ
Stuttgart
09.09.26 | 09:33
100,00 Euro
-0,99 % -1,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SUN COMMUNITIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUN COMMUNITIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00102,0009:59
100,00102,0008:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 22:12 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2026 Distribution

Southfield, MI, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.12 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2026. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2026, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 455 developed properties comprising approximately 156,130 developed sites in the United States and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Sun Communities Investor Relations Team
investorrelations@suncommunities.com
(248) 208-2500
www.suninc.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.