edgeTI believes Digital Twins profile reinforces the relevance of edgeCore for IT/OT/ET convergence and real-time operational decision-making

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a provider of real-time digital operations software, today announced that edgeTI was recognized in the Digital Twins profile within the Gartner Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2026.

The report states, "Organizations are progressing in IT/OT alignment and integration maturity due to the convergence of technologies and overlap with systems and processes. This integration is driven by business goals such as intelligent operations, industrial safety, integrated processes, reduced cybersecurity risk and improved project agility, which deliver enterprise-level value. These require new support processes and shared IT and engineering skills through the formation of fusion teams."

edgeTI believes this recognition aligns with the Company's focus on helping customers compose legacy and modern systems into an operational digital twin that can unify data, applications, AI, automation, policy and human action in one governed environment.

"Operational leaders need a way to see, decide and act across increasingly complex physical and digital environments," said Jason Nichols, Chief Executive Officer of edgeTI. "We believe edgeCore is built for exactly that challenge: uniting bounded IT, OT and engineering data into a living operational model that supports faster decisions and accountable action. Building management is one microcosm of digital twins that has unique needs based on business use - for example residential high rise, schools, hospitals, laboratories manufacturing, logistics, office, mixed use. The permutations demand maximum flexibility."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and evaluations of edgeCore digital twin capabilities to prospective enterprise, government, defense, industrial and asset-intensive customers.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology , 2026, Kristian Steenstrup, Jo-Ann Clynch, 12 June 2026

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Edge Total Intelligence

edgeTI provides operational intelligence software and solutions for defense, maritime, manufacturing, critical infrastructure and government organizations whose systems by design cannot be consolidated. Its edgeCore platform creates a unified, real-time operational picture and enables governed action across those systems, with approvals, controls and evidence preserved. Customer data remains in place and under the customer's control. Having attained Technology Readiness Level 9, edgeTI solutions have been authorized to operate and deployed in classified environments. edgeTI is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and Serbia.

Website: https://ir.edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

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