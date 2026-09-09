Freemelt Holding AB: Freemelt receives F4E order with a base value of SEK 55 million to manufacture fusion components

Freemelt has received an order from Fusion for Energy ("F4E"), the European organization responsible for Europe's contribution to International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor ("ITER") and the development of fusion energy, to manufacture and deliver 33,000 tungsten-based fusion components for the JT-60SA fusion program. The order has a base value of SEK 55 million, with additional options that may increase the total contract value to SEK 84 million. The order strengthens Freemelt's position in fusion and marks an important step in its ambition to build Europe's industrial platform for qualified advanced metal components.

The order from F4E has a base value of SEK 55 million and a potential total value of up to SEK 84 million. Deliveries are expected to take place over a two-year period through 2028, with the majority of deliveries scheduled for 2027. The components will be delivered to JT-60SA, a European-Japanese fusion program and the world's largest superconducting tokamak, located in Naka, Japan.



The order is an important validation of Freemelt's expanded industrial platform and its ambition to become Europe's leading platform for qualified advanced metal component manufacturing. The order is a concrete example of how Freemelt is growing alongside its customers and expanding its role in the value chain by combining its E-PBF technology, materials expertise and industrial delivery capabilities to manufacture and deliver qualified advanced metal components to one of the world's most demanding technology sectors.

"The order from F4E is an important commercial breakthrough in fusion and demonstrates how Freemelt's expertise in tungsten, highly advanced materials and qualified industrial delivery can create value in strategically important growth markets. It also confirms the market shift we are seeing, where customers increasingly seek access to qualified manufacturing capacity and robust regionalized supply chains. This is well aligned with our ambition to become Europe's industrial platform for qualified advanced metal components," says Daniel Gidlund, CEO of Freemelt.

Tungsten is used as a plasma-facing material in fusion reactors due to its exceptional thermal and mechanical properties, including a very high melting point, low sputtering and high thermal conductivity. The material is central to components that must withstand extreme heat loads in fusion reactors.

Freemelt delivers the order through its business area Manufacturing together with established partners across the value chain, from material to the finished, qualified components. This end-to-end capability strengthens Freemelt's position in the European and international fusion value chain. It also reinforces Freemelt's position in advanced applications where production efficiency, material performance, qualification requirements and delivery capability create high barriers to entry.

Contacts

Daniel Gidlund, CEO

daniel.gidlund@freemelt.com

070-246 45 01

Certified Advisor

Eminova Fondkomission AB

adviser@eminova.se

About Us

Freemelt builds Europe's industrial platform for advanced metal components. Through a combination of advanced E-PBF technology (Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion), materials expertise and industrial manufacturing capacity, Freemelt supports customers within MedTech, defense, fusion and other advanced industrial verticals.

The company offers two complementary business lines: Production Systems and Manufacturing. Production Systems offers advanced E-PBF application development and aftermarket services to customers building inhouse additive manufacturing capacity. Manufacturing focuses on advanced metal components, supporting customers with component design, process development, qualification, inspection and industrial delivery.

By combining technology leadership with industrial manufacturing capability, Freemelt expands its footprint in the value chain. The company's ambition is to build a stronger, more resilient and recurring business while establishing a European platform for additive manufacturing in metals.

Freemelt was founded in 2017 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at www.freemelt.com.

This information is information that Freemelt Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-09 06:35 CEST.