

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HLB.F, HCMLF, HOLN.SW), a Swiss construction company, said on Wednesday that it has invested in Cloud Cycle, a provider of a real-time, data-driven system for ready-mix concrete operations that can be scaled for quality management across the concrete value chain.



Cloud Cycle, a British technology company, combines in-truck sensors, edge computing, and machine learning to continuously optimize concrete quality and mix control in transit and for delivery.



Thus, Cloud Cycle will enable Holcim to extend quality monitoring from the plant to the delivery site and reduce the amount of returned concrete to further improve Holcim's mixes with circular and low-carbon concrete solutions.



Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence at Holcim, said: 'With Cloud Cycle we can capture this data at scale and in real time, extending quality monitoring beyond the plant and to the point of delivery. Complementing Holcim's AI-powered tools such as Q-Predict, this creates multiple quality checkpoints across the value chain.'



The technology has already been deployed on more than 150 Holcim concrete mixer trucks in the UK, Italy, and Switzerland.



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