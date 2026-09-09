Informa TechTarget positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intent-Led Account Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR), Q3 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Intent-Led Account Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR) vendors.

Informa TechTarget, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Informa TechTarget as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Intent-Led Account Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR), Q3 2026.

Vaishnavi, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Informa TechTarget provides a large scale, first party intent data ecosystem built on buyer research activity across its technology media network. The Informa TechTarget Portal is a unified go-to-market intelligence platform that gives GTM teams access to account-level and contact-level intent signals, active buying groups, audience insights, and tools for demand activation and sales prioritization in a single environment. It's Prospect-Level Intent uses buyer activity to identify individual members of buying teams and their topic interests, enabling more precise targeting and personalization. Through its media and data assets, Informa TechTarget supports programs such as digital advertising, content syndication, webinars, promotions, website and audience targeting, and email-driven engagement, and integrates with leading CRM, marketing automation, ABM and sales platforms to extend orchestration into external systems.

Informa TechTarget further differentiates itself in the market by complementing its self-service IL-ABR platform with an established services portfolio that helps enterprises operationalize sophisticated account-based and revenue orchestration strategies. This services-led approach positions Informa TechTarget as more than a platform provider, combining proprietary intent data, market expertise, and operational guidance to help organizations translate buying signals into measurable pipeline acceleration and revenue outcomes more effectively."

Umang Thakur, Vice President and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states "Informa TechTarget differentiates through its large-scale first-party intent ecosystem, leveraging directly observed buyer research behavior to deliver high-confidence account and buying-group intelligence. By combining buyer intent, market intelligence, and GTM activation, the platform helps B2B organizations identify in-market demand earlier, prioritize high-value accounts, and improve sales and marketing alignment."

QKS Group defines the Intent-led Account-Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR) market as "A unified data-led solution designed to orchestrate precision-targeted, high-impact B2B engagement. It aggregates and enriches diverse datasets- including client first-party behavioral data, partner-provided second-party data, and third-party intent data- to create dynamic, more unified account views. Leveraging AI-powered predictive analytics and real-time buying intent signals, these platforms define and prioritize Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) segments, surface in-market accounts with high conversion potential, and enable proactive engagement across the buyer's journey.

Modern IL-ABR platforms are built for omnichannel orchestration, offering native or integrated support for display, connected TV, digital audio, video, social media advertising, web personalization, content syndication, and sales engagement platforms, among other emerging channels. This ensures scalable, consistent, and personalized experiences across touchpoints. Advanced platforms also provide sales intelligence, real-time account scoring, AI-driven next-best-action recommendations, and orchestration playbooks that align marketing and sales teams around shared revenue goals. IL-ABR platforms empower revenue teams to accelerate pipeline growth, optimize ROI, and scale strategic go-to-market initiatives globally."

Informa TechTarget is differentiating itself by complementing its self-service IL-ABR platform with an established services portfolio that helps enterprises operationalize sophisticated account-based and revenue orchestration strategies. Beyond providing technology, the company extends strategic and execution support across areas such as TAM and ICP development, audience planning, omnichannel campaign activation, sales and marketing alignment, reporting, and continuous optimization. This services-led approach positions Informa TechTarget as more than a platform provider, combining proprietary intent data, market expertise, and operational guidance to help organizations translate buying signals into measurable pipeline acceleration and revenue outcomes more effectively.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Intent-Led Account Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Marketing leaders today face immense pressure to demonstrate measurable revenue impact while navigating increasingly complex buying journeys," said Staci M. Gullotta, Chief Marketing Officer at Informa TechTarget. "This recognition validates what we aim to deliver to clients every day-intent-driven solutions that give marketers the precision data, actionable insights, and execution capabilities they need to identify the right accounts, engage buying groups at the right moment, and prove their contribution to pipeline and revenue."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Informa TechTarget, visit Here

SPARK Matrix Intent-Led Account Based Revenue Platforms (IL-ABR), 2026

About Informa TechTarget:

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers, and aims to be an indispensable partner in driving clients' go-to-market success. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific digital properties and approximately 58 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

As a leading provider of market intelligence, industry journalism, brand and demand marketing solutions, content strategy and creation, and exclusive buyer intent data, we deliver expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that create significant impact and measurable outcomes for our clients. All of this is underpinned by a unique audience data ecosystem and fueled by buyer insights and expertise.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Theresa Tepper

PR Consultant

theresa.tepper@informatechtarget.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

Media Contacts:

Anish

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

5th Floor, Wing 2, Cluster C,

EON Free Zone, Kharadi,

Pune, India

Email: support@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/informa-techtarget-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-intent-led-account-based-revenue-platforms-il-abr-q3-2026-by-qks-group-1801

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/informa-techtarget-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-intent-led-account-based-revenue-platforms-il-abr-q3-2026-by-qks-group-302873596.html