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BIO-Europe 2026 to Convene Global Biopharma Decision-Makers in Cologne



29.09.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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BIO-Europe 2026 to Convene Global Biopharma Decision-Makers in Cologne London, UK - 29 September 2026 - BIO-Europe, the global strategic convening platform for the biopharma industry, will bring senior leaders from across the international life sciences ecosystem to Cologne, Germany, from November 9-11, 2026 for its 32nd annual edition. Over three days, the must-attend global strategy forum will host biopharma C-suite, investors and partners to shape the industry agenda and turn high-level conversations into tangible outcomes. Building on more than three decades of collaboration, BIO-Europe 2026 is evolving beyond partnering, expanding into the continent's largest and most important biopharma strategy forum. The program now spans across seven integrated tracks, covering regulatory, clinical, and manufacturing strategy, anchored by high-impact plenary sessions on the forces reshaping the industry. This year more than 6,000 senior leaders from biotech, pharma, investment, and strategic organizations across Europe, North America, and Asia will come together in a highly curated, deal-driven environment to pursue partnerships, exchange perspectives, and align on priorities. "BIO-Europe has always connected the people and organizations advancing biopharma innovation. In 2026, we are scaling that role to create a forum where industry leaders build partnerships, share insights, and address the strategic challenges and opportunities shaping its future," said Claire Macht, Senior Portfolio Director, Europe, Informa Connect. "From regulatory change and clinical development to manufacturing, investment, and emerging technologies, the BIO-Europe agenda reflects the complexity of today's environment and the need for stronger collaboration across the ecosystem." Cologne provides an ideal setting as a global meeting point for the biopharma ecosystem. Located at the heart of Europe and embedded within North Rhine-Westphalia's dynamic life sciences landscape, the city connects international companies, investors, research institutions, and entrepreneurs within one of Europe's strongest healthcare and biotech regions. This makes Cologne a natural host for BIO-Europe's focus on strategic dialogue, partnership, and cross-border collaboration. BIO-Europe 2026 Program Highlights The Great Biotech Reset: Who Will Shape the Future of Innovation?

A candid, forward-looking plenary fireside chat with Jeremy Levin of Ovid Therapeutics, exploring whether biotech is evolving or being fundamentally rewritten - and who will shape its next era. (Day 1, 10:00-10:45 | The Big Picture Plenary Series, Konrad Ad)



A candid, forward-looking plenary fireside chat with Jeremy Levin of Ovid Therapeutics, exploring whether biotech is evolving or being fundamentally rewritten - and who will shape its next era. Unpacking the Deal: Lessons from Recent Biotech Successes

Join Christoph Broja of EQT Life Sciences and Ingo Lehrke of Tubulis for a candid look at deal-making through the lens of recent successes. (Day 1, 15:00-15:25 | Business of Biotech)



Join Christoph Broja of EQT Life Sciences and Ingo Lehrke of Tubulis for a candid look at deal-making through the lens of recent successes. Women's Health - The Greatest Market Failure and Commercial Opportunity in modern Biopharma

Jessica Federer, MD of the Women's Health Fund, and Marie Teil, Global Head of UCB, provide a closer look at the vast, untapped revenue potential in women's health and the systemic reasons the industry has left it on the table. (Day 2, 11:00-11:45 | The Big Picture Plenary Series)



Jessica Federer, MD of the Women's Health Fund, and Marie Teil, Global Head of UCB, provide a closer look at the vast, untapped revenue potential in women's health and the systemic reasons the industry has left it on the table. Scaling Success: The Dynamics of Late-Stage Investment in Biotech

Explore the high-stakes world of late-stage biotech investment with Hubert Birner of TVM Capital and Sander Slootweg of Forbion, as they discuss navigating regulatory hurdles, scaling operations, and preparing for IPOs or acquisitions. (Day 2, 15:00-15:45 | Business of Biotech)



Explore the high-stakes world of late-stage biotech investment with Hubert Birner of TVM Capital and Sander Slootweg of Forbion, as they discuss navigating regulatory hurdles, scaling operations, and preparing for IPOs or acquisitions. Resilient by Design: Reinventing Biopharma Alliances in a Fragmenting World

Leaders from WuXi AppTec, Evotec, global pharma, and investment explore how strategic alliances are being redefined amid geopolitical fragmentation and shifting capital dynamics and what it takes to build resilient, future-proof partnerships without sacrificing efficiency. (Day 2, 17:00 - 17:45 | The Big Picture Plenary Series, Konrad Ad)



Leaders from WuXi AppTec, Evotec, global pharma, and investment explore how strategic alliances are being redefined amid geopolitical fragmentation and shifting capital dynamics and what it takes to build resilient, future-proof partnerships without sacrificing efficiency. The Next Generation of European Entrepreneurs / From Scientific Innovation to Life Sciences Impact

Explore what it takes to turn scientific innovation into successful life sciences companies with the 2026 Strüngmann Award winner and Wolfgang Essler, Chief Representative of ATHOS, from entrepreneurial leadership and company building to creating globally competitive biotech in Europe. (Day 2, 14:30 - 14:55 | Ecosystem Innovation Track on Exhibit Hall Stage) Partnering and Registration Partnering for BIO-Europe is now open. One-to-one meetings will be powered by partneringONE, Informa's industry-standard platform that enables delegates to search, request, schedule, and conduct meetings efficiently. For those unable to attend in person, a Digital Partnering Pass will also be available, granting access to two dedicated digital partnering days on November 17-18, 2026, along with on-demand access to event content such as company presentations and panel discussions. Registration is now open (information is available online ), with additional discounted rates available until November 6, 2026. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/ Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe 2026 on LinkedIn or X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope2026) About Informa Connect Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, creates global platforms where industries connect, learn, and collaborate through events, digital services, and professional communities. Through its life sciences portfolio, Informa Connect brings together senior executives, investors, and strategic partners to exchange insights, build relationships, and drive innovation across global markets. For more information, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/ Media Contacts:

Informa Connect contacts Ryan Hui

lifesciencepressI've clean@informa.com MC Services AG contacts Anne Hennecke

MC Services AG

+49-211-529252-17

BIO-Europe@mc-services.eu



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