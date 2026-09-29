EQS-News: Informa Connect
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BIO-Europe 2026 to Convene Global Biopharma Decision-Makers in Cologne
London, UK - 29 September 2026 - BIO-Europe, the global strategic convening platform for the biopharma industry, will bring senior leaders from across the international life sciences ecosystem to Cologne, Germany, from November 9-11, 2026 for its 32nd annual edition. Over three days, the must-attend global strategy forum will host biopharma C-suite, investors and partners to shape the industry agenda and turn high-level conversations into tangible outcomes.
Building on more than three decades of collaboration, BIO-Europe 2026 is evolving beyond partnering, expanding into the continent's largest and most important biopharma strategy forum. The program now spans across seven integrated tracks, covering regulatory, clinical, and manufacturing strategy, anchored by high-impact plenary sessions on the forces reshaping the industry. This year more than 6,000 senior leaders from biotech, pharma, investment, and strategic organizations across Europe, North America, and Asia will come together in a highly curated, deal-driven environment to pursue partnerships, exchange perspectives, and align on priorities.
"BIO-Europe has always connected the people and organizations advancing biopharma innovation. In 2026, we are scaling that role to create a forum where industry leaders build partnerships, share insights, and address the strategic challenges and opportunities shaping its future," said Claire Macht, Senior Portfolio Director, Europe, Informa Connect. "From regulatory change and clinical development to manufacturing, investment, and emerging technologies, the BIO-Europe agenda reflects the complexity of today's environment and the need for stronger collaboration across the ecosystem."
Cologne provides an ideal setting as a global meeting point for the biopharma ecosystem. Located at the heart of Europe and embedded within North Rhine-Westphalia's dynamic life sciences landscape, the city connects international companies, investors, research institutions, and entrepreneurs within one of Europe's strongest healthcare and biotech regions. This makes Cologne a natural host for BIO-Europe's focus on strategic dialogue, partnership, and cross-border collaboration.
BIO-Europe 2026 Program Highlights
Partnering and Registration
Partnering for BIO-Europe is now open. One-to-one meetings will be powered by partneringONE, Informa's industry-standard platform that enables delegates to search, request, schedule, and conduct meetings efficiently.
For those unable to attend in person, a Digital Partnering Pass will also be available, granting access to two dedicated digital partnering days on November 17-18, 2026, along with on-demand access to event content such as company presentations and panel discussions.
Registration is now open (information is available online), with additional discounted rates available until November 6, 2026.
For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/
Additional links and information:
Follow BIO-Europe 2026 on LinkedIn or X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEurope2026)
About Informa Connect
Informa Connect, a division of Informa PLC, creates global platforms where industries connect, learn, and collaborate through events, digital services, and professional communities. Through its life sciences portfolio, Informa Connect brings together senior executives, investors, and strategic partners to exchange insights, build relationships, and drive innovation across global markets.
For more information, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/
Media Contacts:
Ryan Hui
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Anne Hennecke
29.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2407098 29.09.2026 CET/CEST