Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere San Antonio Presented by SalonCentric Achieves Record-Breaking Success in Historic Partnership Year

30% Attendance Growth and First-Ever Presenting Partnership Mark Milestone Event for the Southwest Professional Beauty Community

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Premiere Shows concluded its fourth annual event in San Antonio on August 31, 2026, at the Henry B. González Convention Center, with over 12,000 professional and student visits over two days - achieving a ?30% increase in attendance compared to 2025 and solidifying its position as the must-attend event for beauty professionals across the Southwest.

When Premiere Shows and SalonCentric announced their partnership in March 2026, the first presenting partnership in Premiere's 30+ year history, the vision was to elevate the event experience and expand opportunities for the Southwest beauty community. Five months later, the results have surpassed expectations, with the collaboration driving record attendance, expanded programming, and unprecedented engagement across every touchpoint.

"The energy and engagement we witnessed throughout the weekend was extraordinary," saidErin McDonald, Event Director, Premiere Shows. "The growth of this show validates our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to the Southwest beauty community and demonstrates the power of strategic industry collaboration."

Strategic Partnership Transforms Event Experience

The collaboration between Premiere Shows and SalonCentric as the inaugural presenting partner delivered expanded brand representation, enhanced educational programming, and innovative activations that transformed the attendee experience. The partnership brought leading brand partners to the event including Redken, Color Wow, Biolage, Bumble and bumble, Framar, House of Foils, Living Proof and StyleCraft Gamma+.

The?SalonCentric Pavilion?served as a hub for interactive experiences, product discovery, and specialized education, creating a dynamic destination that drew consistent crowds throughout the two-day event.

"The energy, vibrancy, and undeniable passion we saw from the professionals and students in San Antonio was nothing short of inspiring-they came ready to learn, connect and elevate their craft," said Dessirae Sands, VP of Education, Shows & Events for SalonCentric. "At SalonCentric, we are deeply proud to stand alongside Premiere in championing this community, empowering stylists and students with the world-class education, innovative resources and tools they need to grow their businesses and thrive behind the chair."

Exhibitor Growth Reflects Brand Confidence

More than?130 exhibitors?showcased the latest innovations across hair, barbering, nails, spa, and wellness, representing a?14% increase in exhibitor participation and a 21% larger exhibit floor.

Beyond the SalonCentric brand partners, Premiere San Antonio featured diverse representation across the expanded floor, giving attendees comprehensive access to industry-leading innovations. Hair brands like Jack Winn Pro, Panasonic, and Keratherapy showcased the latest products alongside barbering leaders such as Beard Octane, Wahl, and Johnny B Hair Care. Nail brands like Kokoist, LeChat, and Sofgel brought cutting-edge artistry and technology, while Procell Therapies and Zemits were among some of the spa and wellness exhibitors highlighting innovations in skincare and wellness services.

Among the industry leaders present, Living Proof highlighted the value of direct engagement with beauty professionals.

"Premiere San Antonio was a valuable opportunity to connect directly with stylists through education and meaningful conversations," said Gwen Blevens, VP of Sales & Trade Marketing, Professional and International for Living Proof. "Living Proof was built to solve the toughest hair challenges professionals face behind the chair, and we loved sharing how our science-first approach and breakthrough innovations help stylists deliver real, proven results for their clients."

World-Class Education & Competitions Drive Engagement

Building on its reputation as the industry's leading education destination, the event delivered 250 sessions. The comprehensive curriculum spanned hair, barbering, spa & wellness, lashes, brows, and business development, featuring 135 prominent brands and independent educators. Standing-room-only crowds filled top sessions, some of which included:

Bold Extension: From Install to Income?with Rachel Bynum

Korean Lash Lift?with Lashcon

Content - Connection - Clients?with Bailey Lavender

Intro to Curly Cutting?with Presley Poe

Nailympia, powered by Scratch Magazine, brought international nail artistry to San Antonio, welcoming?51 nail professionals from across the globe.?Maksymilian Borowy from Ireland?claimed the prestigious?Premiere Cup?as the highest-scoring competitor across at least two Nailympia competitions at Premiere Shows this year. All winners can be viewed here .

Professional and Student Barber Battles, powered by L3VEL3 and sponsored by JRL, provided a high-energy platform for emerging and established barbers to demonstrate their skills before enthusiastic crowds celebrating technical excellence and artistry. Building Momentum for 2027 and Beyond

Premiere San Antonio returns to the Henry B. González Convention Center August 29-30, 2027, building on four years of exponential growth. Before then, Premiere Shows continues its 2026 tour with?Premiere Columbus, October 11-12, 2026, closing out the year with the beauty community in the Midwest.

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when industry leaders collaborate to deliver exceptional value to beauty professionals," said?Erin McDonald, Event Director, Premiere Shows. "We're committed to raising the bar year after year, empowering our community through education, connection, and inspiration." ### About Premiere Shows

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect.?For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit? premiereshows.com .

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

For more information, visit? premiereshows.com ?and follow? @premierebeautyshows ?for updates and announcements. About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier national distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008, SalonCentric has 245 sales consultants, more than 780 SalonCentric and SalonCentric Franchise stores, more than 80 State|RDA stores and 250 State|RDA sales consultants. SalonCentric's vision is to fuel freedom in every beauty professional. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIIR, Alterna, amika, Artistic, Ashtae, Blonde Solutions, Brazilian Blowout, Bumble and bumble, Colortrak, Color Wow, Concept, BaByliss, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Biolage, BosleyMD, Briogeo, Design Essentials, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Framar, ghd, Grande, Hempz, IGK, Joico, Jolie Skin Co., K18, Kenra Professional, Keratin Complex, KEVIN.MURPHY, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionnel, Living Proof, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, R+Co, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sexy Hair, Surface, UNITE, Verb and many other fine brands.

For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com .

Media Contact:

Premiere Shows

PremiereDKC@dkcnews.com

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/premiere-san-antonio-presented-by-saloncentric-achieves-record-breakin-1221170