ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: Kyushu Electric Power Advances Strategic Investment in ProLogium, Deepening Collaboration in Next-Generation Batteries and Energy Sector

Existing collaboration in energy and next-generation batteries expands toward capital participation, further strengthening ProLogium's long-term engagement with Japan's industrial ecosystem

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium today announced a further deepening of its long-term strategic partnership with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Kyushu Electric Power). Following ongoing collaboration across energy, next-generation batteries and related industrial fields, Kyushu Electric Power is now moving forward with a strategic investment in ProLogium, extending the relationship from industrial collaboration to strategic capital participation. Built on a long-standing foundation of cooperation and mutual trust, this deepening relationship further strengthens the strategic ties between the two companies and underscores their shared confidence in the long-term potential of next-generation batteries and continued collaboration.

Kyushu Electric Power is an existing strategic partner of ProLogium. The two companies have maintained ongoing engagement across next-generation battery technology, energy and industrial applications, as well as related commercialization opportunities, while jointly exploring the potential of next-generation batteries across a range of use cases. The companies are also continuing to explore the establishment of next-generation battery module manufacturing capabilities in Japan, combining ProLogium's cell technology with local industrial resources to advance battery module applications for construction machinery and other electrification use cases in demanding operating environments where safety, environmental resilience and performance are critical.

Japan has a highly integrated industrial ecosystem spanning energy, automotive, materials and advanced manufacturing, making it an important market for bringing next-generation battery technologies from technical validation to commercial deployment. Taiwan and Japan also have a long history of close cooperation across technology and supply chains. ProLogium continues to build long-term relationships with Japanese energy and industrial partners, combining Taiwan's technology innovation capabilities with Japan's manufacturing expertise, industrial ecosystem and market resources to expand commercialization opportunities for next-generation batteries. The further deepening of ProLogium's relationship with Kyushu Electric Power also reflects the company's long-term approach of building its presence in Japan's energy and industrial ecosystem on a foundation of industrial collaboration.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said: "We are grateful to Kyushu Electric Power for its long-standing collaboration with ProLogium. To us, a strategic partnership with enduring value is not focused solely on a single technology or project; it is built on sustained collaboration, mutual understanding and joint exploration. We look forward to building on this latest progress to broaden and deepen our collaboration with Kyushu Electric Power and to jointly explore commercialization opportunities for next-generation batteries across a wider range of energy and industrial applications."

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Group is an energy innovation company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. The Company holds more than 1,200 patents worldwide, including granted patents and pending applications. In 2013, ProLogium successfully commercialized its solid-state battery technology, initially for use in smartphone charging accessories. Since then, the Company has delivered more than 2.4 million battery cells to partners and customers, including batteries used in in-vehicle audio systems, as well as approximately 10,000 automotive battery samples.

In 2025, ProLogium introduced its Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery, integrating the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid battery technologies to redefine next-generation batteries with both scalable manufacturability and cost competitiveness. In 2026, the technology was once again recognized with a Gold Edison Award.

ProLogium has also built more than 13 years of manufacturing expertise and was among the first to successfully commercialize a high-efficiency roll-to-roll ceramic separator coating process. Its Taoke Gigafactory became the world's first commercial next-generation lithium ceramic battery gigafactory with a publicly demonstrated mass-production line, demonstrating that next-generation lithium ceramic batteries are no longer confined to the laboratory, but can be manufactured at scale as a commercially viable solution.

ProLogium's first GWh-scale gigafactory, the Taoke Gigafactory, is located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. In 2024, the Company established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technology support for the European market. Its second battery gigafactory, located in Dunkirk, France, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of construction in February 2026 and is now advancing through detailed design and construction. Upon completion of the first phase, the facility is designed to reach 4.0 GWh of annual production capacity, which is expected to be progressively achieved by 2030. The Dunkirk site has a maximum design capacity of up to 44.0 GWh and will work closely with ProLogium's Paris-Saclay R&D center.

In May 2026, ProLogium entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC) and has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the current transaction structure, subject to completion of the business combination, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of listing conditions, ProLogium is expected to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol PRLG. For ProLogium, access to the U.S. public capital markets represents more than a financing event; it is an important step in supporting the Company's next phase of technology commercialization, global capacity expansion and industrial-scale development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44a8ca17-0974-464c-b3bc-a9add191b93a

Media Contact ProLogium Sam Chang Email: sam@prologium.com