Das Instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2026The instrument PYXB GB00BP9LHF23 SCHRODERS PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 2CJ JP3246400000 KYUSHU EL. PWR EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2026The instrument 2CJ JP3246400000 KYUSHU EL. PWR EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 2D7 GB00BYQ0JC66 BEAZLEY PLC LS -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2026The instrument 2D7 GB00BYQ0JC66 BEAZLEY PLC LS -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 2X0 US22052L1044 CORTEVA INC. DL -,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2026The instrument 2X0 US22052L1044 CORTEVA INC. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2026The instrument USZ0 AU0000284366 BPH GLOBAL LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2026Das Instrument 8C5 US19249H1032 COHERUS ONCOLOGY DL-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2026The instrument 8C5 US19249H1032 COHERUS ONCOLOGY DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 30.09.2026