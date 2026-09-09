Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - Publication of the Company's Half-Yearly Report 1 January - 30 June 2026

Company Announcement No. 15-2026

Copenhagen, September 9, 2026.

Swiss Properties Invest has again demonstrated steady growth.

The results for first half year of 2026 show a continued positive development in both revenue and earnings.

H1 2026 Financial Highlights:

The group revenue reached 20.0 MDKK compared to 18.7 MDKK for H1 2025

The group operating profit reached 13.1 MDKK compared to 12.3 MDKK for H1 2025

Profit after tax for the group reached 8.2 MDKK compared to 7.8 MDKK during H1 2025

The management team continues to be very confident that Swiss Properties Invest will deliver on its

IPO promises of a return on investment of at least 100% after 10 years, 200% after 15 years and 300% after 20 years.

The interim financial statement 1 January - 30 June 2026 is attached.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, founded October 8th, 2021, is the Danish listed holding company (ticker: SWISS) of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Gert Mortensen, CEO

Phone (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail gert@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2., 1260 København K

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

HC Andersen Capital

E-mail ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2., 1260 København K

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/