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WKN: A3DRK5 | ISIN: DK0061805660 | Ticker-Symbol: SR1
Frankfurt
24.04.26 | 09:55
12,800 Euro
+0,79 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
37 Leser
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Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Swiss Properties Invest A/S - Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

Company Announcement No. 8-2026

Copenhagen, April 24th, 2026.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S annual general meeting was held today in accordance with the agenda of the notice to convene the annual general meeting, cf. company announcement No 07-2026 of 9th April 2026.

At the annual general meeting the following resolutions were adopted:

  • The approval of the annual accounts and consolidated annual accounts, with audit report and annual report.
  • The appropriation of profits according to the approved annual accounts.
  • The discharge to the board of directors for 2025.
  • The approval of the remuneration to the board of directors for the financial year 2026.
  • The election of Thorbjørn Graarud, Kirsten Sillehoved and Michael Gregersen to the board of directors.
  • The re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktienselskab as the auditor of the company.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, founded October 8th, 2021, is the Danish listed holding company (ticker: SWISS) of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Gert Mortensen, CEO

Phone (+45) 52 40 71 52

E-mail gert@swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Schleppegrellsgade 8; 2200 Copenhagen N

Denmark

CERTIFIED ADVISER

HC Andersen Capital

E-mail ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2.; 1260 København K

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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