New shares in Swiss Properties Invest A/Swill be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 11 March 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of directed issue.
|ISIN:
|DK0061805660
|Name:
|Swiss Properties Invest
|Number of shares before change:
|2,285,272 shares
|Change:
|172,800 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|2,458,072 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 100
|Face value:
|DKK 100
|Orderbook ID:
|260671
|Short name:
|SWISS
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS
