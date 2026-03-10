New shares in Swiss Properties Invest A/Swill be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 11 March 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of directed issue.

ISIN: DK0061805660 Name: Swiss Properties Invest Number of shares before change: 2,285,272 shares Change: 172,800 shares Number of shares after change: 2,458,072 shares Subscription price: DKK 100 Face value: DKK 100 Orderbook ID: 260671 Short name: SWISS

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS