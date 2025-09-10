Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.09.2025
BREAKING NEWS: CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2025

Company Announcement no. 05-2025

Copenhagen, 10th September 2025

Swiss Properties Invest publishes half yearly report after another positive semester

The first half year of 2025 has continued to be good for business in Swiss Properties Invest.

H1 2025 Financial highlights

  • The group revenue reached DKK 18.7m compared to DKK 16.8m for H1 2024.
  • The group operating profit reached DKK 11.8m compared to DKK 11.4m for H1 2024.
  • Profit after tax for the group reached DKK 7.8m compared to DKK 6.0m during H1 2024.

In addition, the Swiss National Bank has continued to reduce the interest rate and has done so twice during the first half year of 2025. Since financial costs are our biggest expenses, this will positively impact our investment.

The management team continues to be very confident that Swiss Properties Invest will deliver on our IPO promises of a return on investment of at least 100 % after 10 years and 300 % after 20 years.

ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST

Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which was founded on 7 December 2021.

The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest.dk
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52

CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),
Poul Bundgaard Vej 1
2500 Valby
Denmark
Phone (+45) 3345 1000

COMPANY WEBSITE
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/


