Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Solid growth in earnings and net asset value

PRESS RELEASE, Copenhagen, 9 April 2025

Swiss Properties Invest A/S: Annual Report 2025 shows solid growth in earnings and net asset value

Swiss Properties Invest A/S today publishes its annual report for 2025 - the company's third full year as a listed company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Copenhagen. Another year of growth in portfolio value and equity reinforces the company's position as one of the most stable real estate investments available on the Danish capital market.

The book value of the property portfolio increased to DKK 776.8 million, equity grew to DKK 337.1 million, and net asset value per share reached DKK 147.52 - an increase of 10% compared to the prior year. Gross profit increased by more than 40% compared to 2024, reflecting continued underlying operational progress across the portfolio.

The share price on 31 December 2025 was DKK 99.50, representing a discount of more than 30% to net asset value. The company's CEO, Gert Mortensen, acknowledges the gap, but views it as a concrete opportunity for investors.

"The share price does not currently reflect the value we have built in the portfolio - we are fully aware of that. But for the investor who looks at the numbers objectively, this represents a real opportunity to own Swiss commercial real estate at a significant discount to documented net asset value. We expect the market to recognise this as we continue to grow," says Gert Mortensen.

New Capital Secured for Next Property Acquisition

In March 2026, Swiss Properties Invest completed a capital raise of DKK 17 million. Combined with existing liquidity and planned debt financing from a Swiss bank, this gives the company a total investment capacity of approximately DKK 90 million for its next acquisition in Switzerland. The portfolio currently comprises nine Swiss commercial properties, and the company continuously maintains a pipeline of attractive opportunities through a close local network in Switzerland.

"We raise capital to be more selective - not to move faster. When we invest, quality must be high and the case must stand on its own merits. That is the foundation on which we build long-term value for our shareholders," says Gert Mortensen.

Switzerland as a Safe Haven in an Uncertain World

In a period of geopolitical turbulence, inflationary pressure and rising global uncertainty, the company's geographic focus represents a structural advantage. Switzerland is recognised for its political stability, strong currency, low interest rates and robust protection of private property rights - and historically, it is the market least affected when global conditions deteriorate. These are precisely the qualities on which Swiss Properties Invest has built its business model since its founding in 2021.

Swiss Properties Invest A/S is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SWISS) in Copenhagen and invests exclusively in commercial properties in Switzerland to hold and operate.

For further information: Gert Mortensen, CEO | gert@swisspropertiesinvest.dk | www.swisspropertiesinvest.dk

Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital A/S