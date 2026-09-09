Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ): Outlast explores potential Aersulate applications in sportswear and defense products

Outlast® Technologies ("Outlast") is a German technology company specializing in temperature management solutions for textiles and fibers. Outlast has developed Aersulate®, a thin and lightweight insulation solution incorporating Svenska Aerogel's aerogel material, Naerogel®. Following an initial ramp-up order placed by Outlast with Svenska Aerogel in late 2025, Outlast is currently in discussions with companies about potential applications in sportswear and military products.

Initial tests have yielded encouraging results, highlighting the potential of Aersulate® for these applications and providing a promising basis for further discussions with prospective customers.

"Sportswear and military products are areas where thin, lightweight insulation could offer valuable benefits. We are exploring potential applications with companies in these sectors, and the positive initial test results encourage us to pursue these opportunities further," says Martin Bentz, CEO of Outlast® Technologies.

Learn more about Aersulate® here: www.outlast.com/en/aersulate-insulation

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO.

Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67.

E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Naerogel®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Naerogel® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.



Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

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Outlast Aersulate Fiber