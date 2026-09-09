Patterson, Idaho and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQX: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of former Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter as Special Advisor to the Company's Advisory Committee.

Governor Otter brings decades of leadership experience spanning public service, business development, natural resource policy and economic growth in the State of Idaho. He served as the 32nd Governor of Idaho from 2007 to 2019 and has been a longstanding advocate for responsible resource development, job creation and strengthening Idaho's role in supporting critical industries across the United States.

His appointment follows a period of significant momentum for American Tungsten, including the recently announced Mineral Resource Estimate at the Company's IMA Mine in Idaho, which established a high-grade tungsten resource and confirms the project's potential to become an important domestic source of this strategically critical mineral.

"We are honored to welcome Governor Otter to our Advisory Committee," said Ali Haji, Chief Executive Officer of American Tungsten. "Governor Otter's deep understanding of Idaho's economic landscape, natural resource sector and public policy environment will provide invaluable guidance as we advance the IMA Mine. As the United States increasingly prioritizes the development of secure domestic critical mineral supply chains, his insight and leadership will strengthen our efforts to responsibly advance one of the country's most important tungsten projects."

Company Grants Restricted Share Units to Officers and Consultants

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,183,500 restricted share units ("RSUs") to Officers and Consultants of the Company. The RSUs shall vest in three equal tranches over the next 36 months beginning on September 8, 2026. Each RSU entitles the holder to receive one class A common share of the Company on the date that the RSUs vest. The Class A common shares issuable upon the vesting of the RSUs are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About the IMA Mine

The IMA Mine is a past-producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in east-central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960 and 2010. The Company recently announced a Mineral Resource Estimate for the IMA Mine comprising 316,000 tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.55% WO3, containing 1,747 tonnes of WO3, and 2,178,000 tonnes of Inferred Mineral Resources grading 0.55% WO3, containing 11,933 tonnes of WO3, in addition to a surface tailings resource containing 267,000 tonnes of Indicated Mineral Resources grading 0.15% WO3 and containing 413 tonnes of WO3. The mineral resource supports the Company's strategy of advancing the IMA Mine toward potential domestic tungsten production through a phased development approach. American Tungsten is currently conducting an exploration drill program, advancing engineering and technical studies, and assessing the potential restart of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine. (National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the IMA Mine, Patterson, Idaho, USA, p. 29; LeBlanc, B., P.Eng. (2025), A-Z Mining Professionals, with an effective date of June 6, 2025 and revised May 27, 2026; and the Company's August 20, 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate news release.)

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing the IMA Mine Project, a high-quality, private-patented, past-producing underground tungsten mine located in Idaho, USA. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing the IMA Mine back toward commercial production through a clearly defined, phased development approach. Phase I involves the evaluation and potential processing of existing surface tailings, providing a lower-capital pathway to potential near-term production. Phase II is focused on the rehabilitation and potential restart of the historic underground mine, leveraging the site's extensive existing infrastructure and historical production profile.

With tungsten recognized as a critical metal for defense, industrial manufacturing and advanced technologies, American Tungsten is focused on re-establishing domestic tungsten production and supporting North American supply-chain security. www.americantungstencorp.com

Social media links:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/americantungstencorp/

https://x.com/amtungsten

https://www.facebook.com/americantungstencorp/

https://www.instagram.com/americantungstencorp/

https://www.youtube.com/@americantungstencorp

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned filing of the supporting NI 43-101 Technical Report; planned exploration and drilling programs; the timing and cost of anticipated exploration activities; the prospective mineralization of the Company's properties; potential conversion or expansion of Mineral Resources; advancement of a PEA, metallurgical, engineering, environmental and permitting work; potential processing of historical tailings; and the timing and ability of the Company to advance the IMA Mine toward production. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not take into account factors such as mineability, mining selectivity, mining losses, or dilution. These estimates include inferred mineral resources, which are considered too speculative geologically for economic factors to be applied in a manner that would support their categorization as mineral reserves. Furthermore, there is no assurance that inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through additional drilling, or ultimately categorized as mineral reserves once economic considerations have been applied. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by metal price and cut-off grade assumptions, mining, processing and other cost assumptions, geological uncertainty and continuity of mineralization, results of future drilling and sampling programs, factors associated with use of historical data, geotechnical factors, environmental permitting, legal and land tenure, political or infrastructure factors. There are no known factors related to metallurgical, environmental permitting, legal, title, taxation, socioeconomic, marketing or political issues which could materially affect the estimates.

Statements concerning historical production and exploration results on the property have been obtained through public and private sources and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313535