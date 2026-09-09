Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (OTCQB: DGCOF) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 8,695,652 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.23 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half-of-one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.375 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering.

The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering to advance its exploration activities in Argentina and Peru, including ongoing exploration and planned drilling at the Cerro Bayo and La Flora projects in Argentina, continued advancement of the Company's flagship Antonella project in Peru, and for general working capital purposes.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company will pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP.

Daura Gold Corp. is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-impact gold and silver assets in South America.

In Peru, the Company holds a 100% undivided interest in over 18,000 hectares of mineral concessions in the prolific Ancash region, including the 10,600-hectare Antonella-Libelulas Project, which is the primary focus of ongoing exploration activities.

In Argentina, Daura has entered into a binding letter agreement with Latin Metals Inc. to earn up to an 80% interest in the Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects, located in the prolific Deseado Massif. This region hosts numerous producing mines and advanced-stage projects, including Cerro Negro, San José, and Cap Oeste. The Cerro Bayo / La Flora Projects benefit from established infrastructure, strong community support, and active exploration programs, including drilling and IP geophysical surveys. Daura completed its first drill program in Q2 2026 and is beginning Phase II drilling in October 2026.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mark Sumner

Chairman & CEO

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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