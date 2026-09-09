Companies extend collaboration into solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) technology in line with leading industry framework for 800 Volts direct current (VDC) architecture

SSCB technology is designed to interrupt DC faults orders of magnitude faster than electromechanical breakers, addressing one of the key challenges in deploying high-voltage DC power architectures

The collaboration advances a DC-native power architecture from medium-voltage grid connection through distribution to the rack, to support higher density, greater reliability and reduced environmental impact for AI data centers

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, and Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX OTCQX: IFNNY), a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT, today announced an extension of their collaboration to advance solid-state circuit breaker (SSCB) technology for high-voltage DC distribution in AI and hyperscale data centers. The collaboration addresses a key challenge in the adoption of 800 VDC architecture: Safe operation of increasingly power-dense infrastructure requires a very fast fault-isolation to achieve selectivity while maintaining high efficiency.

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SolarEdge's Solid-State Transformer (SST) platform for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers

Extending the collaboration to solid-state protection addresses a critical gap in the distribution layer between the solid-state transformer (SST) and the compute rack, advancing a comprehensive grid-to-rack solution. SolarEdge is leading the design of its SSCB solution, with Infineon providing its silicon carbide (SiC) JFET technology at the core of the protection devices.

As rapidly increasing AI compute density drives the industry toward higher-voltage DC distribution, SSCBs address one of the most fundamental challenges in enabling safe and reliable operation. Unlike conventional alternating current (AC) systems, DC protection presents a different engineering challenge. Without a natural current zero, mechanical interruption faces challenges with arcing. It is comparatively slow, and as such requires a different approach to circuit protection than conventional AC systems. SSCBs are designed to interrupt faults within a few microseconds, with no mechanical contacts to separate, while Infineon's CoolSiC JFET devices deliver efficient operation and superior robustness. Together, these capabilities help protect high-value compute equipment and enable more compact, higher-density DC distribution designs.

The collaboration builds directly on SolarEdge's SST platform with Infineon SiC components, first announced in November 2025. The SST is designed to enable direct medium-voltage (13.8-34.5 kV) to 800-1500 VDC conversion at over 99% efficiency, collapsing multiple conversion stages into a single solution while reducing physical footprint.

"High-density AI infrastructure at 800 VDC demands uncompromising efficiency and protection," said Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. "Solid-state protection will enable operators to achieve both, delivering ultra-fast and dependable fault isolation without sacrificing conversion performance. Infineon's silicon carbide technology is what makes it practical at scale."

"Today's data infrastructures have become more vulnerable to electrical faults, thereby driving the demand for smarter, faster and more robust power distribution systems," said Andreas Weisl, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Industrial Infrastructure at Infineon. "By combining our advanced silicon carbide JFET technology with SolarEdge's expertise in final power distribution, we are addressing these demands to ensure fast, safe and reliable operations in AI data centers."

Building on more than 20 years of leadership in DC-coupled power electronics, SolarEdge is developing an 800 VDC powertrain for AI factories, a DC-native chain that carries power from the medium-voltage grid connection through conversion, distribution and protection to the compute rack. Infineon's broad portfolio of silicon, silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provides that foundation, supporting the decarbonization of AI infrastructure through lower losses, reduced environmental impact, and improved total cost of ownership.

ABOUT SOLAREDGE

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com.

ABOUT INFINEON

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company had around 57,000 employees worldwide (end of September 2025) and generated revenue of about €14.7 billion in the 2025 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: development, validation, performance, cost, reliability, timing of commercial availability and potential adoption of our DC powertrain and other AI data center products; future demands for energy solutions, including the SSCBs; business strategies; technology developments and applicability; financing and investment plans; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; potential partnership opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "advance", "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 23, 2026, and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of the date of this release. This release does not update or reaffirm any previously issued forward-looking statement, and no statement in this release should be read as a preview of, or as limiting, any information to be presented at the company's previously announced analyst day. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

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